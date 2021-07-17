 Skip to main content
LIBRARY PROGRAMS
Library books

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free events:

Scratch Class, for teens, 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, on Google Meet. Participants will learn how to code, design, and create your very own computer game. Registration is required.

Minecraft Club, for grades six to 12, 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, on Google Meet. Must have Java Minecraft to participate. Registration is required.

To register for an event or for more information, go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217.

