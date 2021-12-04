LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these special events:

“Hour of Code,” 4 p.m. Dec. 6-8. Kids can celebrate Computer Science Education Week and try out some coding by using activities from the Hour of Code website.

The Writer’s Guild for teens, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7. Teens can share their next story or poem, commiserate with other writers and work together on creative writing activities.

Registration is required; call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info. Visit the website for storytimes, book clubs and other ongoing library events.

BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering these special events:

Movie Mondays, 1 p.m. Mondays, Dec. 6-Feb. 28. Free screening of a movie with discussion following.

Meet the Author — Robert Beezat, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8. Author Robert Beezat, a community leader whose life is devoted to working for social justice, peace and the common good, will discuss his books.

“Buttons, Beads, and Sequins Holiday Tree,” for ages 16 and older, 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9. Participants will make a button, bead and sequin covered tree for a table.

For more information, call 262-342-1130 or go to burlingtonlibrary.org. Visit the website for storytimes, book clubs and other ongoing library events.

