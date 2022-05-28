RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these free programs:

The 2022 Summer Reading program starts June 1. This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.” Visit the Racine Public Library website, sign up for the newsletter or follow the library’s social media for upcoming programs. Participants log their reading to earn badges and prizes. Get started at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.org.

Lunch Break at the Library, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, with Picos Tacos. Every Wednesday, the library will host food trucks in the circle of Library Drive.

Summer Scares (register by June 3). Participants read three spooky titles throughout the summer and discuss with fellow horror fans. There are reading lists for middle grades, young adults and adults. There will also be some activities about all things scary and spooky.

Pride Month Take & Make. Beginning June 1, people can pick up a pride-themed take-and-make craft kit to show support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Senior Bingo, 10 a.m. Thursday, June 2, for ages 55 and older.

“Cutting the Cord,” 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Learn about streaming services, smart speakers and Bluetooth. Registration is required.

The library will be closed Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day.

Register for library programs by calling 262-636-9217, via the website at RacineLibrary.info or by visiting the library. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

