RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these free programs:

Seniors’ Classic Movie Day, 10 a.m. Thursday, May 19, for ages 55 and older. Visit the library’s website or call for the movie title.

“A Brie to Disa-Brie,” 6 p.m. Thursday, May 19. Participants will meet each month to try a new cheese and to talk about books, podcasts, tv shows, etc.

Register for library programs by calling 262-636-9217, via the website at RacineLibrary.info or by visiting the library. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

