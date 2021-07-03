LIBRARY PROGRAMS

BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering these events:
“Art for Adults with Carl and Mary Anders,” 1 p.m. Saturdays, July 10 and 24, at Wehmhoff-Jucker Pavillion, 416 E. Washington St. Supplies will be provided.
“Readers’ Theater,” 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, Wehmhoff-Jucker Pavillion, 416 E. Washington St. Take a role to read or take a seat to listen to short scripts prepared by the Haylofters group. No registration is required.
Register on the events calendar at burlingtonlibrary.org or call Barb Lebak at 262-342-1130.