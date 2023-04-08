RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:

Ruff Readers, for grades K-five, 4-5 p.m. April 10-13 (every Monday through Thursday through April 20). Children practice their reading skills with a canine friend. Bookings are 15 minutes for a single child and must be reserved one week in advance.

“iPad 101,” 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 11. Bring own device and passwords; registration is required.

“Learn to Type,” for grades four to eight, 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 12. Registration is required.

“Thoughtful Words: The Power of Poetry,” ages 16 and older, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 12. Workshops include poetry readings, writing sessions and chances to share work. Registration is recommended, but drop-ins are welcome.

Teen Craft & Chat: Jeweled Foil Bugs,” 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13. Participants will craft a glimmering bug to take home.

Senior Dominoes: Chicken Foot, for ages 55 and older, 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 13.

“School’s Out! A Craft Gathering with Miss Keiko,” for ages 12 and younger, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, April 14.

“Building Healthy Soil For Gardening,” 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 15. Vijai Pandian, UW-Extension horticulture educator, will teach the basics of garden soil, where to send a garden soil sample for testing and how to amend soil based on the soil test report.

The Techmobile will be replacing the Bookmobile at its usual stops while the Bookmobile is under maintenance. For the full schedule of stops, visit RacineLibrary.info/libary-go.

Go to racinelibrary.info/calendar or call 262-636-9217 for storytimes and other ongoing events. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.