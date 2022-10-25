 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Knee and hip disorders in elderly is topic

SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning (ALL), an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, offers free lectures on various topics.

“Knee and Hip Disorders in the Elderly” is the topic of a lecture by Dr. Michael Slimack at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, via Zoom. Slimack, an orthopedic surgeon at Comprehensive Orthopedics in Kenosha, will discuss common knee and joint problems and what can be done medically and surgically for improvement.

For the zoom link, go to uwp.edu/aLL. For more information, call the ALL office at 262-595-2793.

