June Support Groups

Domestic Violence

Support Group

Sponsored by the Women’s Resource Center for women who have been or are victims of domestic violence, 6-8 p.m. every Tuesday in Racine. A Burlington area group is also available. Free child care. Call 262-633-3233 or 262- 763-6226 (Burlington) for locations.

Domestic Violence Support Group at Love, Inc.

Call 262-763-6226 for time and location.

Emerge

A support network for families, friends and allies of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender persons, 1-2:30 p.m., third Saturday, LGBT Center of SE WI, 1456 Junction Ave. Call 262-664-4100.

Family Caregiver

Support Groups

For information, location and times for these support groups, contact the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Racine County at 262-833-8777.

Gender Nonconforming/Transgender Support Group