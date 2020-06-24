July Support Groups

Adults on the Spectrum Support Group
For adults with an autism spectrum disorder, 6:30-8:30 p.m., first and third Wednesdays, Autism Society of Southeastern Wisconsin office, 3720 N. 124th St., Suite O, Wauwatosa. Call 414-988-1260.
Al-Anon
Meetings are available daily. Call 262-632-0011.
- Every Sunday, People, Places and Things, 8 a.m., Benjamin House, 4848 Highway H, Caledonia (Franksville).
- Every Monday, 9:30-11 a.m., St. John the Divine Episcopal Church, 216 E. Chandler Blvd., Burlington (smoke-free); 6 p.m., Alano Club, 1140 Douglas Ave., 262-634-9902.
- Every Tuesday, 9:30 a.m., Grove Club, 1037 Grove Ave., 262-634-9656; Fresh Start, 9:30 a.m. (non-smoking), Covenant Presbyterian Church, 40 Ohio St., 262-634-4597; Courage to Change, 6 p.m., Benjamin House, 4848 Highway H, Caledonia (Franksville), non-smoking, 262-886-9611.
- Every Wednesday, Listen and Learn, 6 p.m., Alano Club, 1140 Douglas Ave.; Newcomer, 8 p.m., The Grove Club, 1037 Grove Ave., 262-634-9656; 6 p.m., Alano Club, 1140 Douglas Ave., 262-634-9902.
- Every Thursday, People, Places and Things, 1 p.m., Benjamin House, 4848 Highway H, Caledonia (Franksville area); 8 p.m., Grove Club, 1037 Grove Ave., 262-634-9656; 6:30 p.m., St. John the Divine Episcopal Church, 216 E. Chandler Blvd., Burlington, 262-534-5711.
Alateens are welcome to Al-Anon meetings.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Meetings are available daily.
- Grove Club, 1037 Grove Ave., 10 a.m. Sunday-Saturday; 4:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 8 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 8 p.m. Sunday open speaker meeting.
- Olympia Brown UU Annex, 419 Sixth St., 9-10 a.m. Sundays. "We Agnostics" meeting for freethinkers.
- Alano Club, 1140 Douglas Ave., 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily; 8 p.m. Sunday-Friday; 8 p.m. Saturday open speaker meeting.
- Benjamin House, 4848 Highway H: 7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 6:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; 7:30 p.m. second Friday open speaker meeting; 10 a.m. Sunday newcomer meeting.
- Ascension All Saints Hospital, West Professional Building B, 3805B Spring St., Suite LL-20, 8 a.m. Tuesdays.
- Racine Area Central Office, 3701 Durand Ave., 12:15 p.m. Sunday-Saturday.
- Ascension All Saints Hospital, West Professional Building B, 3805B Spring St., lower level-Senior Advantage room, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays.
Meetings are available daily. This is not a complete list of Racine area meetings. Spanish speaking meetings are also available. For information on other meetings, call 262-554-7788.
Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Groups
- First Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-noon, and second Thursday, 6-7:30 p.m., Bethania Lutheran Church, 4120 Wright Ave. Call Marilyn Joyce, 262-833-8764 or e-mail Marilyn.joyce@racinecounty.com.
- Fourth Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Aurora Wellness Center, 300 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. Call Suzanne Malestic, 262-767-8313.
Asthma — Take Control
6-8 p.m., for more information and location call 800-499-5736.
Autism Society of Southeastern Wisconsin Parent Support Group
For parents of children with an autism spectrum disorder, 9:30-11:30 a.m., first Thursday, and 6:30-8:30 p.m. third Tuesday, Autism Society of Southeastern Wisconsin office, 3720 N. 124th St., Suite O, Wauwatosa. Call 414-988-1260.
Blue Star Mothers of Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter No. 2
For mothers who have a son or daughter in the Armed Forces, 6 p.m., third Tuesday, Sturtevant Village Hall, 2801 89th St., Sturtevant. For meeting confirmation, call Diana Rettig at 414-254-0124 or go to bluestarmomssew.com.
Brain Injury Support Group
6:30-8:30 p.m., second Tuesday, Lakeview Specialty Hospital & Rehabilitation, 1701 Sharp Road, Waterford. For individuals and their family members who have sustained brain injuries due to trauma, stroke, aneurysm or other neurological incidents. Go to lakeviewsystem.com.
Breaking Chains 12-Step Recovery Support Group
6-7 p.m. every Monday, Racine Worship Center, 2000 Thurston Ave. This is not just for those with alcohol or drug addiction issues, but for anyone that needs help dealing with any tough issues.
Breast Cancer Support Group (Keep in Touch)
5:30-7 p.m., third Wednesday, Ascension All Saints Cancer Care, 3809 Spring St. Call 262-687-5068 to confirm meeting date and time.
Breast Cancer Support Group
5-6:30 p.m., first Monday, Aurora Wellness Center, 300 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. Addresses the fears and adjustments faced by women with breast cancer. Call 262-767-6374.
Cancer Support-Prostate Group — Us Too
A free support group for men (and their spouse or friend) who look for or need information upon learning they have prostate cancer or after receiving their therapy of choice, 5:30-7 p.m., third Thursday, Ascension All Saints Cancer Center, 3809 Spring St. Call 262-687-5068 to confirm meeting date and time.
Caring & Sharing Grief Support Group
- 10 a.m., last Tuesday, Southern Wisconsin Veterans Home Boland Hall Chapel, 21425 Spring St., Union Grove.
- 6:30 p.m., last Tuesday, Cross Lutheran Church lounge, 126 Chapel Terrace, Burlington.
Call 262-878-2011 or 262-763-3434.
Celebrate Recovery
A Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind.
- 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Grace Church, 3626 Highway 31, Caledonia.
- 7-9 p.m. every Monday, Faith Chapel, 141 Westridge Ave., Burlington.
Compassionate Friends Bereavement Support Group
A national support group for adults and siblings who have lost a child, 7 p.m., last Tuesday, Ascension All Saints Hospital lower level, 3801 Spring St. Call Diane Beck, 262-895-4888.
Domestic Violence Support Group
Sponsored by the Women’s Resource Center for women who have been or are victims of domestic violence, 6-8 p.m. every Tuesday in Racine. A Burlington area group is also available. Free child care. Call 262-633-3233 or 262- 763-6226 (Burlington) for locations.
Domestic Violence Support Group at Love, Inc.
Call 262-763-6226 for time and location.
Emerge
A support network for families, friends and allies of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender persons, 1-2:30 p.m., third Saturday, LGBT Center of SE WI, 1456 Junction Ave. Call 262-664-4100.
Family Caregiver Support Groups
For information, location and times for these support groups, contact the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Racine County at 262-833-8777.
Gender Nonconforming/Transgender Support Group
Support groups intended to help those who are transgender, gender nonconforming, questioning or looking for a way to come out. Group One for ages 24 and younger, 6-7 p.m., first Wednesday. Group Two for ages 25 and older, 6-7 p.m. last Wednesday. Groups meet at LGBT Center of SE WI, 1456 Junction Ave. Call 262-664-4100.
Grief Peer Support Group
For children ages 3-18 who suffer the death of someone and parents/caregivers, first Thursday, 6 p.m., Family Service of Racine, 420 Seventh St. Advance registration required, call 262-634-2391.
Grief Support Group
2 p.m. first Thursday, Wilson Funeral Home, 1212 Lathrop Ave. Call 262-635-9537 for more information.
Grief Support Group
2 p.m. first and third Monday, Christ Church United Methodist, 5109 Washington Ave. Call Ron Hansen at 262-554-6756 or the church office at 262-632-1607.
Hepatitis C Support Group
Third Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m., Ascension All Saints Hospital Library and Community Resources Center, 3801 Spring St. Call Arlene McEntegart at 262-687-8374 to attend.
Lesbian Support Group
A support network for lesbians in all stages of their coming out/being out, 7-8:30 p.m., first and third Thursday, LGBT Center of SE WI, 1456 Junction Ave. Call 262-664-4100.
Look Good, Feel Better
Ascension All Saints Cancer Center, 3809 Spring St. Held in cooperation with the American Cancer Society. Free program for women during cancer treatment that teaches beauty techniques to help combat the appearance-related side effects of treatment. To register, call 800-395-5665.
Low Vision Support Group
A chance to meet and exchange ideas with others with limited vision, 1:30-3 p.m., second Tuesday, United Way, 2000 Domanik Drive. Call 262-598-0912 or 262-637-4055 for more information.
Low Vision Support Group
Second Thursday, Westosha Senior Center, 19200 93rd St. (Highway C), Bristol. The group is led by Arneetrice Ellderman, rehabilitation specialist, Office for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Call 262-891-3436 for more information.
Mothers of Sexually Abused Children
Weekly support group for mothers of children/adolescents who have been sexually abused. For more information, call Terri DeWalt at Sexual Assault Services, 262-619-1634.
Multiple Myeloma Support Group Racine Area
Cancer support group, 7-8:30 p.m., second Monday, Ascension All Saints Cancer Center, 3809 Spring St. Patients from all medical groups are welcome. Call 262-687-5068 to confirm meeting date and time.
Myeloproliferative Disease Support Group
For people with a myeloproliferative disease including essential thrombocytosis, polycythemia vera and myelofibrosis. Meetings are held quarterly at First Reformed Church, 7110 Old Spring St. (across from Roma Lodge). For more information, call Marge Blocks at 262-637-4338.
Narcotics Anonymous
7 p.m. every Saturday, St. Paul Baptist Church lower level, 1120 Grand Ave. (side entrance). Call 262-822-1968 for more information.
Nicotine Anonymous
Open to anyone who wants to stop using tobacco, 5:30-6:30 p.m., every Tuesday, Benjamin House, 4848 Highway H, Caledonia (Franksville area). Call 262-721-8130.
Nicotine Anonymous
Weekly support group based on the 12 Step Recovery Program, every Tuesday, 7-8 p.m., Aurora Medical Center, 10400 75th St., Kenosha. Call Earl Tessin, 847-746-2343.
Overeaters Anonymous
- 7-8 p.m., every Monday (Newcomer/STEP), Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave., 262-989-7826.
- 5-6 p.m., every Thursday (literature reading), Ascension All Saints Hospital Horlick room, 1320 Wisconsin Ave., 262-989-7826.
- 12-Step Recovery Group for compulsive overeaters, anorexics and bulimics, 8:30-10 a.m. every Saturday, St. John the Divine Episcopal Church, 216 E. Chandler Blvd., Burlington (use door off parking lot), 262-939-0819, and and 6:30-8 p.m. every Thursday, Peace Lutheran Church, 349 Wegge Court, Burlington (use lower level entrance in back), 262-424-6135. For more information, go to www.oa.org.
Parents of Spectrum Adults
9:30-11 a.m., fourth Wednesday, Autism Society of Southeastern Wisconsin office, 3720 N. 124th St., Suite O, Wauwatosa. Call 414-988-1260.
Parkinson Support Group Racine Area
For people with Parkinson’s disease, their caregivers and others interested, 2-3:30 p.m., third Tuesday, Covenant Presbyterian Church, 40 Ohio St. (elevator available). Call 262-639-8490 or 800-972-5455.
Peer Education Support Group
For grieving children, teen-agers and families, 5:30-8 p.m., third Thursday, Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S. Green Bay Road. A meal will be provided at 5:45, and peer support begins at 6:30 p.m. Childcare will be provided for children 2 and under. Registration is required by calling 262-656-9656.
Pink Paddling Power Breast Cancer Survivors Support Group
Alternative exercise and wellness based breast cancer support group. To confirm meeting date and time, call 262-687-5047 or go to www.pppracine.org.
Recovery International
A support group for former nervous and mental health patients, 3-4:30 p.m., every first and third Monday, Racine Christian Reformed Church, 900 Illinois St. Call Dwayne Block, 262-567-4848.
Resolve of Wisconsin Kenosha/Racine Chapter
A national organization that provides information, advocacy and support to people experiencing infertility. Call 262-521-4590.
Rockstar Legends
A social group for people ages 40 and older and identify as LGBT or as an ally, 1-3 p.m. first Saturday, LGBT Center of SE WI, 1456 Junction Ave. Call 262-664-4100.
Sexual Assault Support Group for Women
Sponsored by Sexual Assault Services for adult women who have been sexually assaulted. Call Terri DeWalt at 262-619-1634 to register.
Sexual Assault Support Group for Women
Support group for women who were sexually abused as children. Call 262-656-3500 for details.
SISTERhood Girls Group
An evidence-based empowerment group for girls ages 10-17 from Racine County, 6-8 p.m. every Thursday, SAFE Haven Youth Shelter, 1030 Washington Ave. Dinner is provided. Call 262-412-1784.
Southeast Wisconsin Asperger's (ASD) Support Group
For adults 18 and older, 4-5:30 p.m. first Wednesday, Trinity Lutheran Church, 7104 39th Ave., Kenosha. Reservations are required by calling Linda Bocanegra-Johnson at 262-960-1343.
Southeast Wisconsin Autistic Navigators Support Group
For adults on the autism spectrum, 6:30-8:30 p.m. first and third Wednesday, Life Navigators, 7203 W. Center St., Wauwatosa. Call 414-988-1260.
Southshore Red Beacon AIDS Support Group
A program dedicated to being a support group for those affected or afflicted with HIV/AIDS, 7-9 p.m. third Friday, LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin, 1456 Junction Ave. This is a closed group and people must contact the facilitator at 262-664-4100 before attending.
Stroke Support Group
Fourth Monday, 10-11:30 a.m., Aurora Medical Center Conference Room E, 10400 75th St., Kenosha. Call Donna Wetzel at 262-948-5756.
Substance Abuse Peer Support Group/AODA
A support group of learning and growing together as peers in recovery from substance abuse, 7-9 p.m. every Saturday, LGBT Center of SE WI, 1456 Junction Ave. Call 262-664-4100.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
Chapter WI 774, every Tuesday at Emmaus Lutheran Church, 1925 Summit Ave. Private weigh-in, 5:30 p.m., meeting follows, Barbara Presser, 262-633-9404.
West County Consumer Self-Help Support Group
Self-help support for adults living with mental illness, second Monday, 6:30 p.m., and fourth Saturday, 12:30 p.m., Love Inc., 480 Pine St., Burlington. Call 262-637-0582.
Young Onset Parkinson’s Support Group
7-8:30 p.m., second Wednesday, Aurora Medical Center, 10400 75th St., Kenosha. Call 262-767-7185 or 800-499-5736.
