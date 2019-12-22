January Support Groups

For mothers who have a son or daughter in the Armed Forces, 6 p.m., third Tuesday, St. Sebastian Congregation, 3126 95th St., Sturtevant. For meeting confirmation, call Diana Rettig at 414-254-0124 or go to bluestarmomssew.com.

Brain Injury Support Group

6:30-8:30 p.m., second Tuesday, Lakeview Specialty Hospital & Rehabilitation, 1701 Sharp Road, Waterford. For individuals and their family members who have sustained brain injuries due to trauma, stroke, aneurysm or other neurological incidents. Go to www.lakeviewsystem.com.

Breaking Chains 12-Step Recovery Support Group

6-7 p.m. every Monday, Racine Worship Center, 2000 Thurston Ave. This is not just for those with alcohol or drug addiction issues, but for anyone that needs help dealing with any tough issues.

Breast Cancer Support Group (Keep in Touch)

5:30-7 p.m., third Wednesday, Ascension All Saints Cancer Care, 3809 Spring St. Call 262-687-5068 to confirm meeting date and time.

Breast Cancer Support Group