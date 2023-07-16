MOUNT PLEASANT — The 44th annual Roma Lodge Italian Festival will return to the Roma Lodge grounds, 7130 Spring St., July 28-30. This year is Roma Lodge’s 100th anniversary.

Food will include traditional meatball, beef and sausage Italian sandwiches, pizza, mostaccioli, tomato salad, fried snacks, corn-on-the-cob, bakery, fried dough, cannoli and other foods prepared by the Roma Lodge and Vittoria Colonna Lodge. Sit-down dinners are available in Café Roma Hall. Friday is a fish fry, Saturday is baked Italian chicken and Sunday is lasagna.

Music will be featured each day. The lineup:

Friday — All The King’s Men, 4 p.m.; Brass from the Past, 8 p.m.

Saturday — Gary Ricchio, noon; Mean Jake, 4 p.m.; South Bound, 8 p.m.

Sunday — The Human Juke Box Jimmy LeRose.

A vendor craft fair will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Roma Lodge will celebrate the traditional festival Mass at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The festival will conclude at 5 pm on Sunday with the festival raffle drawing at 3 p.m.

Festival hours will be 4 p.m. to midnight Friday (lunch from noon-1:30 p.m.), noon to midnight Saturday and after Mass until 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $4 in advance or $5 at the gate on Friday and Saturday. There is no admission fee on Sunday.