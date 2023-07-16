MOUNT PLEASANT — The 44th annual Roma Lodge Italian Festival will return to the Roma Lodge grounds, 7130 Spring St., July 28-30. This year is Roma Lodge’s 100th anniversary.
Food will include traditional meatball, beef and sausage Italian sandwiches, pizza, mostaccioli, tomato salad, fried snacks, corn-on-the-cob, bakery, fried dough, cannoli and other foods prepared by the Roma Lodge and Vittoria Colonna Lodge. Sit-down dinners are available in Café Roma Hall. Friday is a fish fry, Saturday is baked Italian chicken and Sunday is lasagna.
Music will be featured each day. The lineup:
- Friday — All The King’s Men, 4 p.m.; Brass from the Past, 8 p.m.
- Saturday — Gary Ricchio, noon; Mean Jake, 4 p.m.; South Bound, 8 p.m.
- Sunday — The Human Juke Box Jimmy LeRose.
A vendor craft fair will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Roma Lodge will celebrate the traditional festival Mass at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The festival will conclude at 5 pm on Sunday with the festival raffle drawing at 3 p.m.
Festival hours will be 4 p.m. to midnight Friday (lunch from noon-1:30 p.m.), noon to midnight Saturday and after Mass until 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $4 in advance or $5 at the gate on Friday and Saturday. There is no admission fee on Sunday.
Thanks to the community’s support of the Italian Festival over the past 43 years, Roma Lodge has been able to make gifts totaling over $371,000 to support the community.