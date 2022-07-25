 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Italian Festival has live music, food, craft fair

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0

MOUNT PLEASANT — The 43rd annual Roma Lodge Italian Festival will be held Friday through Sunday, July 29-31, on the Roma Lodge grounds, 7130 Spring St.

Food will include meatball, beef and sausage Italian sandwiches, pizza, mostaccioli, tomato salad, fried snacks, corn-on-the-cob, bakery, fried dough, cannoli and other foods prepared by the Roma Lodge and Vittoria Colonna Lodge. Sit-down dinners are available with different menus Friday through Sunday.

A Vendor Craft Fair will be open on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.

Live music will be featured each day. The lineup:

  • Friday — All The King’s Men, 4 p.m.; The Noyz Boyz and Gyrlz, 8 p.m.
  • Saturday — Gary Ricchio, noon; The Danny Miller Band, 4 p.m.; Brass from the Past, 7 p.m.
  • Sunday — The Human Juke Box/Jimmy LeRose, noon and 3:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

Roma Lodge will celebrate the festival Mass at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

The festival will conclude at 5 p.m. on Sunday with the festival raffle drawing at 3 p.m. The total payout is $15,000.

Festival hours are 4 p.m. to midnight Friday (lunch served noon-1:30 p.m.), noon to midnight Saturday and after Mass until 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $4 in advance and $5 at the gate on Friday and Saturday. There is no charge for ages 12 and younger and no admission fee on Sunday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News