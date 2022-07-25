Italian Festival has live music, food, craft fair

MOUNT PLEASANT — The 43rd annual Roma Lodge Italian Festival will be held Friday through Sunday, July 29-31, on the Roma Lodge grounds, 7130 Spring St.

Food will include meatball, beef and sausage Italian sandwiches, pizza, mostaccioli, tomato salad, fried snacks, corn-on-the-cob, bakery, fried dough, cannoli and other foods prepared by the Roma Lodge and Vittoria Colonna Lodge. Sit-down dinners are available with different menus Friday through Sunday.

A Vendor Craft Fair will be open on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.

Live music will be featured each day. The lineup:

Friday — All The King’s Men, 4 p.m.; The Noyz Boyz and Gyrlz, 8 p.m.

Saturday — Gary Ricchio, noon; The Danny Miller Band, 4 p.m.; Brass from the Past, 7 p.m.

Sunday — The Human Juke Box/Jimmy LeRose, noon and 3:30 p.m.

Roma Lodge will celebrate the festival Mass at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

The festival will conclude at 5 p.m. on Sunday with the festival raffle drawing at 3 p.m. The total payout is $15,000.