Fall is in the air and it’s time again for the craft fair season to begin. Welcome to The Journal Times’ annual Arts and Crafts Fair roundup. Whether it’s festive holiday items, home decorations, purses, wood items or jewelry that you’re looking for, you’ll be sure to find it at one of the following area craft fairs:
October
Faith Lutheran Church Holiday Fair and Bake Sale
Oct. 20 — Concordia Lutheran School gym, 8500 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Featuring home-canned goods, crafts, home baked goods, vendor/craft booths and Christian book counter with holiday cards and gifts. Luncheon and snacks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free coffee. Sponsored by the Christian Service League. Proceeds will support mission projects of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.
Craft/Vendor and Bake Sale
Oct. 20 — St. John’s Lutheran Church, 6700 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Traditional craft and bake sale with many other commercial vendors.
Craft Fair and Bake Sale
Oct. 20 — Union Grove Elementary School, 1745 Milldrum St., Union Grove. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. More than 100 crafters and vendors, bake sale, raffle, concessions and lunch. Proceeds support Union Grove Elementary School technology, PTO, Extreme Science and Safety Patrol.
Fall Craft and Vendor Fair
Oct. 20 — Kenosha Moose Family Center, 3003 30th Ave., Kenosha. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Proceeds will be donated to Mooseheart, Moosehaven communities and a local charity.
Craft/Vendor Fair
Oct. 21 — Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Crafters, vendors, silent auction, raffles, door prizes and pictures with Santa. Cash bar available. Proceeds benefit Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.
In-house Craft Faire
Oct. 26-27 — 4624 Cardinal Court, Mount Pleasant. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Handmade sewing items, hand-painted signs, handcrafted furniture, woodworking, paper art, pumpkins, apples, angels, Christmas trees, jewelry, handmade soaps, lotions, hand-painted birdhouses, handcrafted cards, fairy gardens.
Craft Fair
Oct. 27 — Parkview Senior Living Community, 5225 Douglas Ave., Caledonia. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Handmade items, baked goods, vendors.
November
Craft Fair
Nov. 3 — Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Lutheran High School Ladies Guild Harvest Fair
Nov. 3 — Racine Lutheran High School, 251 Luedtke Ave., Racine (handicapped-accessible). 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Bakery, dolls, fresh fruits and vegetables, gift shop, jewelry, household helpers, antique linens, needlecrafts, quilts, antiques and collectibles, toys, books, purses, sports items, independent sales consultants. Snack bar with sandwiches, soups, salads, desserts and coffee. Proceeds benefit Racine Lutheran High School.
Craft Fair
Nov. 3 — Racine Moose Family Center, 5530 Middle Road, Caledonia. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission is $1 or a nonperishable food item for the Women’s Resource Center.
A Homemade Christmas
Nov. 9-10 — Reefpoint Marina, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. Home décor, felted wool items, quilted and sewn specialties, Christmas gifts, ornaments, artwork, knitted work.
Holiday Craft/Vendor Fair
Nov. 10 — Racine Christian School, 912 Virginia St., Racine. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. More than 40 booths of crafts, art, jewelry, personal products, household decor, treats and upcyclers. Lunch served, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. People who donate a nonperishable food item will be entered into an hourly drawing. Children’s room with snacks, crafts, movies and entertainment. Various Racine groups provide musical entertainment.
Holiday Fair, Bake Sale and Auction for Missions
Nov. 10 — First Church of God, 1650 Lathrop Ave., Racine. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for silent auction, purchase of baked goods and small gifts, light refreshments and viewing of items to be auctioned. Voice auction at 1 p.m. Items for silent and voice auction include holiday decorations, tickets to the theater and sports events, Packer items, gifts for pets and humans, crafts, jewelry, gift certificates, gift baskets and stocking stuffers. Proceeds support Racine’s Harvest Outreach Food Bank, HALO, Care Net, Southeast Wisconsin Youth for Christ, Children of Promise and various local, national and international missions. Sponsored by Christian Women Connection.
Cookie Walk and Harvest Bazaar
Nov. 10 — Christ Church United Methodist, 5109 Washington Ave., Racine. 9-11 a.m. Choose from a variety of cookies and fill a box for $7 and $15. Homemade bakery, jams, jellies, jewelry and mittens.
Craft Fair
Nov. 10 — Lake Oaks Senior Apartments, 1916 Wisconsin Ave., Racine. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Christmas at River City Lanes
Nov. 16-17 — River City Lanes, 730 Cornerstone Crossing, Waterford. Noon-7 p.m. Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. Homemade crafts, vendors and raffle. Santa in attendance 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat.
Holiday Craft Fair
Nov. 17 — Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive, Racine. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $1 or two canned goods. Coordinated by the Horlick High School Student Government.
Winter Arts & Crafts Fair
Nov. 17 — University of Wisconsin-Parkside Main Complex Concourse, 900 Wood Road, Somers. 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Featuring more than 160 art and craft vendors, music, raffle, silent auction, concessions, coat and package check. Free parking and shuttle to complex. Editor's note: The original version of this listing had the incorrect date. Nov. 17 is the correct date.
Christmas in the Country Craft Fair
Nov. 17 — Waterford High School commons, 100 Field Drive, Waterford. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $1. Crafters, bake sale, luncheon, Christmas raffle. Sponsored by the Future Farmers of America (FFA) Alumni. Editor's note: The original version of this listing had the incorrect date. Nov. 17 is the correct date.
Craft and Vendor Fair
Nov. 18 — Union Grove Legion Hall, 1027 New St., Union Grove. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Twenty-five crafters and direct sale vendors, raffle tickets for donated items. Proceeds go to American Legion Post 171 to assist veterans and their families.
Christmas in the Country
Nov. 24 — Shoreland Lutheran High School, 9026 12th St., Somers. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. More than 80 booths of handmade items.
Holiday Fair
Nov. 30-Dec. 2 — St. John Nepomuk Church, 700 English St., Racine. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fri., 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sat., 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Sun. Christmas items, hand-embroidered dish towels, handmade dish cloths, afghans, wooden items, framed poems, quilts, aprons, raffles, assorted bakery, caramel corn and baby items, Czech ornaments.
December
Vendor and Craft Sale
Dec. 1 — Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. More than 45 direct sale vendors and local crafters.
Holiday Gift and Craft Fair
Dec. 1 — Union Grove Elementary School, 1745 Milldrum St., Union Grove. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. More than 100 vendors with crafts, art, woodworking, leather, crochet items, bakery, jewelry, wreaths, gifts. Bring a camera to take pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus and their elf helpers, 1-3 p.m. Donations of non-perishable food items, mittens and/or hats will be accepted to support the Union Grove Area Food Pantry. Event proceeds benefit local community charities and mission funds through First Assembly of God, Union Grove Congregational United Church of Christ and Yorkville United Methodist churches.
