CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is offering a "Introduction to Canoeing" class for ages 14 to adult from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 21.

Taught by American Canoe Association certified instructors, and following ACA guidelines, participants will learn terminology, basic strokes and partner cooperation, with a focus on safety and responsible paddling.

The cost is $40 for each class. To register call 262-639-1515 or email info@riverbendracine.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0