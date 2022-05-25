RACINE — The darkly comical musical “Into the Woods” will be performed on the Racine Theatre Guild stage, 2519 Northwestern Ave, July 15-31.

A cow as white as milk. Cape as red as blood. Hair as yellow as corn. Slipper as pure as gold. These are the enchanted ingredients in Stephen Sondheim’s fractured fairy tale.

A childless baker and his wife journey into the woods to lift the Witch’s curse and encounter Jack with his beanstalk, Cinderella with her prince, Rapunzel with her tower and Little Red Riding Hood with her wolf. The epic adventure grants all of their wishes, but what are the consequences when their dreams come true?

Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. There are also shows at 2 p.m. July 23 and 30, and at 7 p.m. July 24 and 28 (discounted rate). Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors 62 and older and $15 for students 21 and younger. For tickets, call 262-633-4218; go to racinetheatre.org; or stop by the box office weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0