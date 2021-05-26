RACINE COUNTY — These Independence Day celebrations will be held in Racine County (and Oak Creek):
STURTEVANT
July 3 — Sturtevant Fireworks: Fireworks show at dusk. Parking on grounds of Fireman's Park on Charles Street starts at 4 p.m., $5 park vehicle parking fee. Food and beverage vendors will be available.
RAYMOND
July 3 — Sixth annual Car/Truck/Bike and Tractor Show starting at 1 p.m. on the festival grounds, 2659 South 76th St., Franksville, with music by Totally Neon from 8 p.m.-midnight. Food and beverages will be sold. Free admission.
July 4 — Children’s Parade starts at 1 p.m., all other events follow: Main parade, pie, silent and live auctions, kid games/tractor pull and cowpie bingo throughout the afternoon. Elvis on grounds, 3-4 p.m.; entertainment and dancing by Stetson and Lace from 7 to 11 p.m. Firework show begins at 9:30 p.m. For up-to-date information, go to rcbo.club.
RACINE
Independence Day Celebration: Racine's 4th of July Parade is scheduled to be held at 9 a.m. Monday, July 5, on Main Street, and fireworks begin at dusk at North Beach. To participate, go to racine4thfest.org. 4th Fest is a private, nonprofit organization that is funded through individual and corporate donations. Donations are accepted through its website at racinechamber.com.
Permits for the parade and fireworks must still be approved by the City’s Public Works and Safety Committee and the full Common Council.
BURLINGTON
July 4 — Fourth of July Celebration: Fireworks begin at dusk.
UNION GROVE
July 4 — Union Grove Fourth of July Parade: “Party Like It's 1776,” 9:15 a.m. Parade will assemble in the parking lot of the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., Yorkville. It will travel east on Highway 11 and then north on Highway 45. Kiddie Parade will assemble at 8:45 a.m. at the Graham Public Library parking lot, 12th and Main streets, and go to Village Square Park, down Main Street (Highway 45). The Kiddie Parade will travel ahead of the main parade. More information and parade registration forms can be found at https://form.jotform.com/ugchamber/parade.
WATERFORD
July 4 — Lions Club of Waterford Independence Day Parade and World Famous Duck Raffle and Race: Children's parade begins at 10:30 a.m. at the corner of Milwaukee and Main streets proceeding north to Trail Side Graded School; main parade begins at 11 a.m. at Seventh and Main streets. Parade proceeds west on Main Street to Milwaukee Street then north to Trail Side Graded School. Lions Club will sell food at In Home Floor & Window Fashions parking lot. Raffle tickets will sold along the parade route; proceeds help pay for the parade.
OAK CREEK
July 4 — Fourth of July Parade: “Party Like it’s 1776.” 9 a.m. starting at Groveland and Verdev drives and concluding at the American Legion Post 434 grounds, 9327 S. Shepard Ave. Ice cream follows in Legion Park. Deadline to participate is June 4. Go to oakcreekwi.org/july4. Fireworks at dusk at Lake Vista Park, 4001 Lake Vista Parkway.