Independence Day

Permits for the parade and fireworks must still be approved by the City’s Public Works and Safety Committee and the full Common Council.

BURLINGTON

July 4 — Fourth of July Celebration: Fireworks begin at dusk.

UNION GROVE

July 4 — Union Grove Fourth of July Parade: “Party Like It's 1776,” 9:15 a.m. Parade will assemble in the parking lot of the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., Yorkville. It will travel east on Highway 11 and then north on Highway 45. Kiddie Parade will assemble at 8:45 a.m. at the Graham Public Library parking lot, 12th and Main streets, and go to Village Square Park, down Main Street (Highway 45). The Kiddie Parade will travel ahead of the main parade. More information and parade registration forms can be found at https://form.jotform.com/ugchamber/parade.

WATERFORD