Man allegedly threatened to beat up cops

Upon arrival, officers saw a large puddle of blood in the garage and heard Spatafora yelling profanities. Officers confronted him and saw his mouth was bleeding. Officers reported that they tried to get information from him but he then threatened them and said "How about I beat the (expletive) out of both of you." When being searched, Spatafora reportedly said "you want to squad up? I'll beat the (expletive) out of you."