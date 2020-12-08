Man allegedly threatened to beat up cops
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to beat up police officers.
Tyler J. Spatafora, 29, of the 1000 block of Jackson Place, was charged with a felony count of threat to a law enforcement officer, and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Thursday, officers were sent to the 1000 block of Jackson Place for an intoxicated person, identified as Spatafora, who was screaming and acting "psychotic."
Upon arrival, officers saw a large puddle of blood in the garage and heard Spatafora yelling profanities. Officers confronted him and saw his mouth was bleeding. Officers reported that they tried to get information from him but he then threatened them and said "How about I beat the (expletive) out of both of you." When being searched, Spatafora reportedly said "you want to squad up? I'll beat the (expletive) out of you."
Spatafora was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday.
A preliminary court hearing is set for Dec. 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Meth arrest in Burlington
BURLINGTON — A man was arrested Saturday after he was allegedly yelling at passing cars along West State Street in Burlington. When officers approached him, they reported he still had a meth pipe in his mouth.
Leo J. Gillis, 25, of Pleasant Prairie, was charged with a felony count of possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor count of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Saturday, a law enforcement officer was called to check about a man walking on West State Street near Gooseberries Fresh Food Market who was yelling at passing cars and walking into the road.
The officer found the man, Gillis, sitting on the side of the road with a glass pipe up to his mouth. The pipe had meth in it and Gillis also said he had some meth in his front pocket, according to law enforcement.
Gillis was given a $500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit court on Monday.
A preliminary court hearing is set for Dec. 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Passed out in his car
WIND LAKE — An alleged heroin user passed out in his car and has been charged with his fourth OWI, according to Monday court filings.
Kyle J. Mierzejewski, 28, of the 5000 block of 47th Avenue in Kenosha, was charged with two felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs, a felony count of operating while under the influence (fourth) and misdemeanor counts of failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Dec. 3, officers were sent to Wind Lake for a report of a suspicious car. Upon arrival, they found the car in the middle of the road with Mierzejewski passed out inside.
The officers saw a spoon and two plastic bags on Mierzejewski's lap. He admitted to using heroin earlier and that he was sleepy. Officers found a bag containing white powder, a bag containing small gray rocks, a burnt spoon, seven used syringes and an unused syringe with pink liquid in it. The gray rocks and pink liquid tested positive for fentanyl.
Mierzejewski was given a $4,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Monday.
A preliminary court hearing is set for Dec. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Caledonia PD looking for suspects
CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying two suspects allegedly involved in a number of thefts.
According to a Facebook post from the police department, in each theft: Two people entered a store, oftentimes gas stations, and one would distract the clerk while the other broke into a gambling machine or ATM.
In each theft, according to police, different vehicles were used.
The thefts have been reported up and down Interstate 94 in Caledonia, and in other parts of Racine and Kenosha Counties, according to the Caledonia Police Department.
Police are asking those with information to call Det. Schuster, 262-835-4423, extension 180. Individuals remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Racine County Crime Stoppers, 262-636-9330, by going to racine.crimestoppersweb.com or by using the P3 app.
Journal Times staff
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!