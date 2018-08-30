U.S. consumer spending up
WASHINGTON — Consumer spending, bolstered by strong job growth and tax cuts, rose a solid 0.4 percent in July, the sixth straight month of healthy gains, while a key measure of inflation posted the largest annual increase in more than six years. The Commerce Department says the July spending gain followed a similar 0.4 percent rise in June.
Trade deal unlikely to boost low Mexican wages
MEXICO CITY — Many in the U.S. government, and even some in Mexico, say the new trade agreement between the two countries will help increase the extremely low wages in Mexico’s auto industry. But activists say the trade agreement won’t do that until Mexico changes its labor laws and eliminates pro-company “protection contracts” that effectively leave workers helpless.
Average 30-year mortgage rate inches up
WASHINGTON — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates ticked up this week as borrowing costs are meaningfully higher than a year ago. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages rose slightly to 4.52 percent from 4.51 percent last week. The rate averaged 3.82 percent a year ago.
Canadian envoy says she is ‘encouraged’ by NAFTA talks
WASHINGTON — Canada’s top trade negotiator says she’s “encouraged” by ongoing talks aimed at overhauling the North American Free Trade Agreement. Leaving a Thursday morning session with U.S. Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters, “We continue to be encouraged by the constructive atmosphere that I think both countries are bringing to the table.”
Abercrombie & Fitch’s 2Q sales fall short
NEW ALBANY, Ohio — Abercrombie & Fitch Co. reported that sales in the second-quarter fell short of Wall Street estimates, as its Hollister division sold out of its summer clothing too soon in an unusually hot summer in Europe. Shares fell more than 17 percent Thursday, even as the teen retailer’s adjusted profit beat Wall Street expectations
Campbell Soup plans to sell international, fresh units
CAMDEN, N.J. — Campbell Soup plans to put up international and fresh units for sale and focus on its domestic business. The company plans to use proceeds to reduce debt.
— Associated Press
