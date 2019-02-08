SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 9, 2019 IN THE YEAR AHEAD:
Size up whatever comes your way and make the most of it. Your confidence and willingness to take charge and get things done will result in numerous opportunities to advance. Don’t let emotional situations stand in your way when you can use them to fuel your desire to achieve.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19)
Start moving and don’t stop until you reach your goal. The more you put in, the more you will get out. If you trust and believe in your abilities, you will make a difference.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20)
Calculate each move methodically. Don’t share too much information with others. Focus on what you can do without jeopardizing your reputation. Be responsible and choose stability over chaos.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Emotions will flare up when it comes to matters that concern your position or status. Don’t let anger get the better of you. A rational approach will help you get your way.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Personal changes can be made, as long as your motives are good. If emotions drive your actions, you will end up in an awkward position. Focus inward and make personal or physical improvements.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Stay focused on what’s important to you. An interesting offer will affect you personally and professionally. Mull over the details before you make a decision or commitment.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
You’ll be at odds when dealing with decisions regarding a personal relationship. Consider every scenario and be open to suggestions before you proceed. Romance is encouraged.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Sign up for something that interests you or take a day trip that will give you a broader view of what’s available. A joint venture or new beginning looks promising.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
You’ll have trouble making a decision. Too many choices or not enough information will leave you confused. Talk to an expert or someone you trust to give you wise advice.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23)
Address issues that have been causing you grief. Don’t let anger take control. As long as you stay calm and offer alternative solutions, you will have something to look forward to.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22)
Live and learn. If you interact with people you find creative or unique, it will spark your imagination. Taking a day trip or attending a reunion will encourage you to make personal changes.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21)
Host a get-together. Listening to what others have to say will give you the incentive to make a long-overdue change. A new beginning or direction is encouraged.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Don’t feel you must make a move because someone else does. Walk away from situations that appear to have too many variables or unpredictable people involved.
