{{featured_button_text}}

Horlick High School Class of 1984

RACINE — The Horlick High School class of 1984 is scheduled to celebrate its 35-year reunion 6-11 p.m. Saturday, July 6 at the Racine Moose Family Center on 5530 Middle Road.

The cost to attend is $30 per person or $50 per couple. No payments will be taken at the door and there will be no refunds.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/horlick-high-school-class-of-1984-35th-reunion-tickets-63171061345 for more information.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments