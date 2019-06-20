Horlick High School Class of 1984
RACINE — The Horlick High School class of 1984 is scheduled to celebrate its 35-year reunion 6-11 p.m. Saturday, July 6 at the Racine Moose Family Center on 5530 Middle Road.
The cost to attend is $30 per person or $50 per couple. No payments will be taken at the door and there will be no refunds.
Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/horlick-high-school-class-of-1984-35th-reunion-tickets-63171061345 for more information.
