Health & Fitness File

CITY OF RACINE
ZUMBA FITNESS CLASSES: The Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department offers sessions of Zumba Fitness at Racine’s five community centers. These ongoing classes, created by Colombian dancer/choreographer Alberto Perez, incorporates hip hop, soca, samba, salsa, merengue and mambo dance to create an aerobic workout. Participants of all levels of fitness and dance experience are welcome. The schedule:
- Tuesdays and Thursdays — Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St., 3:30-4:30 p.m., 262-636-9235. Zumba Gold for seniors. A $3 donation per class is requested.
- Wednesdays — Humble Park Community Center, 2200 Blaine Ave., 10-11:30 a.m., 262-636-9226. A $3 donation per class is requested.
- Saturdays — Dr. Martin Luther King Center, 1134 Martin Luther King Drive, 10-11 a.m., 262-636-9237. A $1 donation is requested.
For more information, call the community center or 262-636-9131.
You have free articles remaining.
AURORA WELLNESS CENTER
Aurora Wellness Center is at 300 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. To register, go to aurora.org/events.
ART THERAPY OPEN STUDIO: Open Studio is an art group designed to aid group members in self-expression, relaxation and personal growth. It is open to cancer patients, survivors and companions. Each session is facilitated by a credentialed art therapist and will include a featured project. 3-5:30 p.m. Monday, March 9. Free.
INFANT CPR & SAFETY FOR FAMILY AND FRIENDS: Information in this noncertification course includes safe sleep, SIDS reduction strategies, infant and child safety tips, prevention of accidents and/or injuries, safety tips to prevent child drowning and how to perform CPR. 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4. Fee: $25.
BARIATRIC SURGERY INFORMATION SEMINAR: Dr. Peter Garza Jr., a board-certified surgeon with expertise in performing a variety of surgical weight-loss techniques, will present the program. 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. Free.