Health & Fitness File

ASCENSION ALL SAINTS HOSPITAL

LOVE YOUR HEART: Dr. Bernard Lim will speak on "State-of-the-art Management of Atrial Fibrillation." Attendees will learn about new treatment options for AFib, the most common type of heart rhythm disorder or arrhythmia. A Health Fair will also be held with a raffle and prizes. 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, St. Luke's Health Pavilion Auditorium at Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3821 Spring St. Register in advance by calling 262-687-3050.

UW-PARKSIDE

2020 KENOSHA EXPO HEALTH & HOME SHOW: A family-friendly and informative opportunity for the public to meet representatives of businesses and organizations that are part of the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce. Products and services will be available for purchase. The Health Fair includes health screenings. A raffle will be held to benefit the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Fund. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 29-March 1, UW-Parkside Sports & Activity Center, 900 Wood Road, Somers. Admission is $2. There is no charge for ages 17 and younger.

YORKVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

BLOOD DONOR DRIVE: The drive will be conducted by Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin in a downstairs classroom. Eligibility is at least 17 years old (16-year-olds may donate with parental consent). Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, not have a history of Hepatitis B or Hepatitis C at any age, and not have had any risk factors/behaviors associated with HIV/AIDS. Donors must bring a photo ID with birth date. 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Yorkville United Methodist Church is at 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville (handicapped accessible). Whole blood appointments are available every 10 minutes. Double red cell appointments are available at 8:30, 9:30, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. To schedule an appointment, call Diane Skewes at 262-488-1508 or e-mail dskewes71@gmail.com. Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome. The goal is to get 20 blood procedures. Refreshments will be available.

