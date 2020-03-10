Health & Fitness File

BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
HOW NATURE & NURTURE WORK IN THE BRAIN: Schools, parents, life experiences matter but they don’t make all the difference in shaping who a person is or why children in the same family are so different. Attendees will find out why their ancestors have affected the person they have become. 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., Burlington. Free.
AURORA HEALTHCARE
HEALTHY LIVING WITH DIABETES: This researched and proven workshop is designed to help adults with type 2 diabetes or pre-diabetes learn skills and increase their confidence in managing their diabetes. 1-3:30 p.m. Mondays, March 23-April 27, Oak Park Place, 1700 S. Teut Road, Burlington. Fee: $10. To register, go to aurora.org/events.
CITY OF RACINE HEALTH DEPARTMENT
IMMUNIZATION CLINIC: Childhood and adult immunizations are offered by appointment only on the first and third Tuesday of every month from 1:30 to 4 p.m. For an appointment, call 262-636-9431. A $20 fee is requested for all those receiving childhood immunization, however, the fee may be waived. Adult immunizations prices vary by vaccine, call 262-636-9431 for more information.
TB SKIN TEST: TB Skin Tests are offered by appointment only on the first and third Tuesday of every month from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave. Those receiving a TB Skin Test must return to have the skin test read on the Thursday afternoon of the clinic week between 1:30 and 4 p.m. For an appointment, call 262-636-9431. A $15 fee is required for all clients and cannot be waived.
STD CLINIC: STD & HIV screenings are offered on a walk-in basis, Monday to Friday from 8am to 4pm at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave. A person having symptoms should call 262-636-9431 for an appointment during clinic hours. If a person is are unsure whether they need an appointment they should call the office. Clinic hours are 2:00pm to 5:30 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. A $20 fee is requested, however, no one will be turned away for inability to pay.
For more information, call 262-636-9431 or go to http://cityofracine.org/Health/Community-Health.