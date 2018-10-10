MINISTRIES OF NORTH POINTE
FLU SHOT CLINIC & BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENING: Walgreens will be offering flu shots and a local nurse will conduct a blood pressure screening. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, Racine Senior Center at Ministries of North Pointe, 3825 Erie St. Free.
ST. CLARE CHURCH
WIND LAKE COMMUNITY BLOOD DRIVE: Anyone 17 or older who is in good health and meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to donate blood. Appointments are preferred, but walk-in donors are also welcome. Parental consent is required for 16-year-olds to donate. The entire process takes about an hour. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes birth date. 2-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, St. Clare Holy Family Hall, 7616 Fritz St., Wind Lake. Donors can schedule an appointment by calling 414-531-6026 or go to bit.ly/windlakelions. Hosted by the Wind Lake Lions Club. Donors will be entered into a drawing to win a Green Bay Packers tailgate package.
