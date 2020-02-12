Health & Fitness File

YORKVILLE UNITED
METHODIST CHURCH
Yorkville United Methodist Church is at 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville (handicapped accessible).
NUTRITION EDUCATION PROGRAM: Becky Koeppen, a registered dietitian, will speak on sound weight loss nutrition, tips to stay on diets long term, how to break sugar addiction, and gluten free diet information and tips. Koeppen is the outpatient dietitian at Aurora Health Care in Racine. 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18. Free. Call Diane Skewes at 262-488-1508 for more information.
BLOOD DONOR DRIVE: The drive will be conducted by Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin in a downstairs classroom. Eligibility is at least 17 years old (16-year-olds may donate with parental consent). Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, not have a history of Hepatitis B or Hepatitis C at any age, and not have had any risk factors/behaviors associated with HIV/AIDS. Donors must bring a photo ID with birth date. 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. Whole blood appointments are available every 10 minutes. Double red cell appointments are available at 8:30, 9:30, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. To schedule an appointment, call Diane Skewes at 262-488-1508 or e-mail dskewes71@gmail.com. Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome. The goal is to get 20 blood procedures. Refreshments will be available.
AGING AND DISABILITY
RESOURCE CENTER
POWERFUL TOOLS FOR CAREGIVERS: Powerful Tools for Caregivers is a free, six-week educational series designed by Stanford University to give caregivers tools to take care of themselves while caring for a loved one. This program helps family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources. 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Feb. 18-March 24, Kenosha Job Center Room N2, 8600 Sheridan Road, Kenosha. Registration is required by Feb. 14. Contact the Aging & Disability Resource Center at 262-605-6646 or 800-472-8008, or register online at adrc.kenoshacounty.org.
AURORA HEALTH CARE
WALK WITH A DOC — EDUCATE, EXERCISE, EMPOWER: Dr. Ryan Brower will speak on “Whole Health Goal Setting.” 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, Burlington High School, 400 Mc Canna Parkway, Burlington. Free.
CITY OF RACINE HEALTH DEPARTMENT
IMMUNIZATION CLINIC: Childhood and adult immunizations are offered by appointment only on the first and third Tuesday of every month from 1:30 to 4 p.m. For an appointment, call 262-636-9431. A $20 fee is requested for all those receiving childhood immunization, however, the fee may be waived. Adult immunizations prices vary by vaccine, call 262-636-9431 for more information.
TB SKIN TEST: TB Skin Tests are offered by appointment only on the first and third Tuesday of every month from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave. Those receiving a TB Skin Test must return to have the skin test read on the Thursday afternoon of the clinic week between 1:30 and 4 p.m. For an appointment, call 262-636-9431. A $15 fee is required for all clients and cannot be waived.
STD CLINIC: STD & HIV screenings are offered on a walk-in basis, Monday to Friday from 8am to 4pm at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave. A person having symptoms should call 262-636-9431 for an appointment during clinic hours. If a person is are unsure whether they need an appointment they should call the office. Clinic hours are 2:00pm to 5:30 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. A $20 fee is requested, however, no one will be turned away for inability to pay.
For more information, call 262-636-9431 or go to http://cityofracine.org/Health/Community-Health.
Fitness File is published every Wednesday and includes notices of nonprofit fitness and health-related programs. The deadline to submit an announcement is seven days before the desired publication date. Mail information to Fitness File, c/o Loreen Mohr, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to 262-631-1780; or submit it to the online calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and use the “Health-and-Fitness” category.