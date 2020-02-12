Health & Fitness File

BLOOD DONOR DRIVE: The drive will be conducted by Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin in a downstairs classroom. Eligibility is at least 17 years old (16-year-olds may donate with parental consent). Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, not have a history of Hepatitis B or Hepatitis C at any age, and not have had any risk factors/behaviors associated with HIV/AIDS. Donors must bring a photo ID with birth date. 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. Whole blood appointments are available every 10 minutes. Double red cell appointments are available at 8:30, 9:30, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. To schedule an appointment, call Diane Skewes at 262-488-1508 or e-mail dskewes71@gmail.com. Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome. The goal is to get 20 blood procedures. Refreshments will be available.