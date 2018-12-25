Try 1 month for 99¢

CITY OF RACINE

ZUMBA FITNESS CLASSES: The Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department offers sessions of Zumba Fitness at Racine’s five community centers. These ongoing classes, created by Colombian dancer/choreographer Alberto Perez, incorporates hip hop, soca, samba, salsa, merengue and mambo dance to create an aerobic workout. Participants of all levels of fitness and dance experience are welcome. The schedule:

  • Tuesdays and Thursdays — Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St., 3:30-4:30 p.m., 262-636-9235. Zumba Gold for seniors. A $3 donation per class is requested.
  • Wednesdays — Humble Park Community Center, 2200 Blaine Ave., 10-11 a.m., 262-636-9226. A $3 donation per class is requested.
  • Saturdays — Dr. Martin Luther King Center, 1134 Martin Luther King Drive, 10-11 a.m., 262-636-9237. A $1 donation is requested.

For more information, call the community center or 262-636-9131.

AURORA WELLNESS CENTER

INFANT CPR & SAFETY: This non-certification course is recommended for expectant parents, parents who are adopting and grandparents. Information presented during this class includes safe sleep, SIDS reduction strategies, infant and child safety tips, prevention of accidents and/or injuries, safety tips to prevent child drowning and how to perform CPR. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, Aurora Wellness Center, 300 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. The fee is $20. Go to www.aurora.org.

Health & Fitness File is published every Wednesday and includes notices of nonprofit fitness and health-related programs. The deadline to submit an announcement is seven days before the desired publication date. Mail information to Fitness File, c/o Loreen Mohr, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to 262-631-1780

