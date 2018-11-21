ST. RITA CATHOLIC CHURCH
BLOOD DRIVE: Blood drive conducted by the Blood Center of Wisconsin. Donors must have a picture ID, be at least 17 years old and in good health, and aware of their travel and medication histories. Youth 16 years old may donate with written permission from a parent or legal guardian. 1:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26, St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave., Caledonia. Donors will receive a voucher for a free ticket to a Milwaukee Admirals hockey game. To schedule a donation time, call 262-496-0475 or 262-639-6465, or go to bit.ly/stritasnov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.