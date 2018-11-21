Try 3 months for $3
Blood drive
Metro Newspaper Service

ST. RITA CATHOLIC CHURCH

 

BLOOD DRIVE: Blood drive conducted by the Blood Center of Wisconsin. Donors must have a picture ID, be at least 17 years old and in good health, and aware of their travel and medication histories. Youth 16 years old may donate with written permission from a parent or legal guardian. 1:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26, St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave., Caledonia. Donors will receive a voucher for a free ticket to a Milwaukee Admirals hockey game. To schedule a donation time, call 262-496-0475 or 262-639-6465, or go to bit.ly/stritasnov.

