AURORA WELLNESS CENTER
Aurora Wellness Center is at 300 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. To register for a class, go to www.Aurora.org/events.
HANDS-ONLY CPR: Learn and practice how to provide hands-only CPR to a teen or adult who suddenly collapses. 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25. No certificate is given.
OSTEOPOROSIS — STRAIGHTEN UP YOU FACTS ON BONE HEALTH: Osteoporosis affects men and women of all races. Medications, diet and weight-bearing exercise can help prevent bone loss and strengthen already weak bones. Amy Warren, physical therapist, presents information on osteoporosis with emphasis on risk factors, diagnosis and how to improve bone health at any age. Warren has attended additional training and education in physical therapy management of patients with weak bone health. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29. Free.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
BREAST CANCER AWARENESS: Informational session on the benefits of mammography, recommendations/guidelines on screening mammography and the basics of breast cancer. The Risk Assessment Tool (Gail model) will be discussed as well as the services offered at Southern Lakes in Women’s Imaging and the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic. 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., Burlington. Free.
UW-PARKSIDE
LIVING WITH LOSS: CARING FOR A LOVED ONE WITH ALZHEIMER'S: The program explores the unique grief that accompanies losing a loved one in increments over a long period of time. This talk is ideal for healthcare and gerontology professionals, caretakers, and anyone caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s and dementia. Presenter Dr. Darcy L. Harris will discuss the difficult decisions that come with caring for a loved one with dementia and how to deal with the living losses that occur when a loved one is physically present, but becomes slowly absent in other ways. Harris is an associate professor and the thanatology coordinator at King’s University College in London, Canada, where she also maintains a private clinical practice specializing in issues related to change, loss and transition. 7-9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29, University of Wisconsin-Parkside Student Center Ballroom, 900 Wood Road, Somers. Free. Registration is required which includes the opportunity to earn 0.2 free continuing education units. To register, go to uwp.edu/BHHS or by call the UW-Parkside Continuing Education Department at 262-595-3340.
