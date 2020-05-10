Health & Fitness File

BLOOD DRIVE: In compliance with CDC guidelines, people attending the blood drive are required to wear coverings on their nose and mouth. Masks will be provided to those who do not have one. Donors must have a picture ID, be at least 17 years old and in good health, and be aware of their travel and medication histories. Youth aged 16 may donate with written permission from a parent or legal guardian. 1:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, May 18, St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave. Donors will receive a coupon for $4 off a $10 order at Noodles & Company. To schedule a donation time, call 877-232-4376 or go to bit.ly/stritamay2020. Appointments are strongly encouraged; walk-ins will be assigned to an available open slot.