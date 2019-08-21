Swimming
Fountains
Laurel Blair Salton Clark Memorial Fountain, Sixth Street and Festival Park Drive, Racine.
Donna Wolf Steigerwaldt Jockey International Fountains, Southport Marina at Harbor Park, Kenosha.
Beaches
Some charge fees for use. Call for information. For beach closings, go to cityofracine.org/Health/BeachExplanations
Fischer Park, Browns Lake, 30326 Durand Ave., Town of Burlington, 262-886-8440 (Racine County Public Works). Entry fee: $2. Lifeguards on duty seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Memorial Day to Labor Day. If lifeguards not available, signage will be posted to swim at your own risk.
White Oak Beach, Bohners Lake, Lagoon Drive, Town of Burlington, 262-763-3070, ext. 8.
North Beach, Lake Michigan, Kewaunee Street and Michigan Boulevard, Racine. Lifeguards on duty from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week during summer months. Beach closes promptly at 10 p.m.
Quarry Lake Park, 3533 Northwestern Ave., Mount Pleasant. No lifeguards at beach. Swim at your own risk, 262-886-8440 (Racine County Public Works).
Zoo Beach, Lake Michigan, Goold Street and Michigan Boulevard, Racine. No lifeguards.
Lake Andrea Beach, 9900 Terwall Terrace, Pleasant Prairie, 262-947-0437, www.recplexonline.com; nonresident daily park fee $7, family pass (up to five family members), $30. Season passes available. Open June 3 through Sept. 4; Daily hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; adult lap swim 7 to 10 a.m.
Old Settlers Park, Paddock Lake, 24100 75th St., Paddock Lake. Open seven days week from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. Entry fee charged during the weekends when lifeguards are on duty.
Swimming pools
Most charge fees for use. Call for information.
Aurora Wellness Center, 300 McCanna Parkway, Burlington, 262-767-7000. $10 day pass; 15 years or older. Memberships available. Swim lessons available; Open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Go to www.aurorahealthcare.org/locations/clinic/aurora-wellness-center.
Burlington Community Aquatic Center, 394 Amanda St., Burlington. 262-758-6446. Website: burlingtoncommunitypool.org. Daily entrance fees range from $5 to $10. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and noon to 7 p.m. weekends through Aug. 25.
Reefpoint Marina pool, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine, 262-633-7171. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mon.-Fri. No weekends or holidays. Outdoor; seasonal, $8 fee for non-tenants. Children 5 and under are free; must be accompanied by an adult.
Racine Family YMCA, Sealed Air Family YMCA, 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant, 262-634-1994. $10 for adults; $5 per child, $15 for a family. Memberships available. Call for open swim/day pass hours. Website: ymcaracine.org/
SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center, 2800 Ohio St., Racine. Seasonal. Open 1-7 p.m. daily; closed in inclement weather. Prices, county residents, $10 for adults, $2 children ages 1-16. Noncounty residents: $12 for adults, $3 for children ages 1-16. Phone: 262-347-4997.
Razor Sharp Fitness, 7300 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant, 262-321-0200. Indoor pool, day pass is $10 with a member or $15 without one; one week pass is $30 with a member; $45 without. Memberships available. Lap and therapy pool. Must be 13 or older. If younger than 18, parent must sign minor release form.
Pleasant Prairie RecPlex, 9900 Terwall Terrace, Pleasant Prairie, 262-947-0437, www.recplexonline.com; resident fees:$8 ages 2-13; $11 ages 14 and older; $5 ages 60 and older. Nonresident daily fee is $8 ages 2-13; $15 ages 14 and older; seniors $5. Family pass (four family members) $35 for residents and nonresidents. Call for swimming hours.
