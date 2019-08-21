Racine Family YMCA
Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant
Site has a pool and water slide, moving current pool, children’s water area, huge workout area, indoor track, workout rooms, basketball courts and much more.
Open 5 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday; 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday
Riverside Branch, 141 N. Main St., Racine
Open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 5 a/m. to 7 p.m., Friday; 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday; 8 a.m. to noon, Sunday.
Site includes: Cardio equipment, strength equipment, group fitness classes, locker facilities.
George Bray Neighborhood Branch, 924 Center St., Racine
Houses a range of programs designed to increase the strength and effectiveness of community life and improve local conditions, especially for youth in disadvantaged situations.
Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday; Closed Friday-Sunday.
SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center, Racine Family YMCA, 2800 Ohio St., Racine
Includes water slides, a rock climbing wall, children’s area, lap pool and more.
Open 1 p.m.-7 p.m. daily. General admission and YMCA member rates.
To learn more about the locations and what they offer go to: www.ymcaracine.org or call 262-634-1994.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.