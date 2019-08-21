{{featured_button_text}}

Racine Family YMCA

Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant

Site has a pool and water slide, moving current pool, children’s water area, huge workout area, indoor track, workout rooms, basketball courts and much more.

Open 5 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday; 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

Riverside Branch, 141 N. Main St., Racine

Open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 5 a/m. to 7 p.m., Friday; 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday; 8 a.m. to noon, Sunday.

Site includes: Cardio equipment, strength equipment, group fitness classes, locker facilities.

George Bray Neighborhood Branch, 924 Center St., Racine

Houses a range of programs designed to increase the strength and effectiveness of community life and improve local conditions, especially for youth in disadvantaged situations.

Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday; Closed Friday-Sunday.

SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center, Racine Family YMCA, 2800 Ohio St., Racine

Includes water slides, a rock climbing wall, children’s area, lap pool and more.

Open 1 p.m.-7 p.m. daily. General admission and YMCA member rates.

To learn more about the locations and what they offer go to: www.ymcaracine.org or call 262-634-1994.

