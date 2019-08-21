Post Offices
The phones for area post offices are now routed through the United States Postal Service’s toll-free customer service number, 800-275-8777.
Burlington: 100 S. Pine St. (open M-F, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat., 9 a.m.-noon).
Caledonia:
11510 Highway G. (open M-F, 12:30-4:30 p.m..; Sat., 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.).
Four Mile Road Station, 2635 4 Mile Road, 262-681-7866. (open M-F, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat., 9 a.m.-noon).
Franksville: 3319 Roberts St. (open M-F, 8:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. and 2-4:30 p.m.; Sat., 8:30-10:30 a.m.).
Honey Creek: N7140 Honey Creek Road. (open Mon.-Sat., 9-11 a.m.).
Kansasville: 3825 S. Beaumont Ave. (open M-F, 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-4:30 p.m.; Sat., 9:30-11:30 a.m.).
Lyons: 1447 Mill St. (open M-F, 8 a.m.-noon; Sat., 8:30-10 a.m.).
Mount Pleasant: 5740 Washington Ave. (contracted postal station inside Festival Foods) Seven days a week, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
New Munster: 34315 Geneva Road (open M-F 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Sat. Noon to 1 p.m.)
Oak Creek:
200 E. Centennial Drive (open M-F, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
171 W. Town Square Way (contracted postal station inside Meijer) Seven days a week, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Racine:
Downtown station, 603 Main St. (open M-F, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 2-5 p.m.; closed Saturdays).
West Racine station, 1300 Perry Ave. (open M-F, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.).
Rochester: 208 W. Main St. (open M-F, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-4:30 p.m.; Sat., 8:30-9:30 a.m.).
Somers: 7621 12th St. (open M-F, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 2-5 p.m.; Sat., 9:30-11:30 a.m.).
Sturtevant: 2849 Wisconsin St. (open M-F, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat., 9:30-11:30 a.m.).
Union Grove: 830 Main St. (open M-F, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m.; Sat., 9-11 a.m.).
Waterford: 218 N. Milwaukee St. (open M-F, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat., 9 a.m.-noon).
Wind Lake: 7957 W. Wind Lake Road, Suite B (contracted postal station inside D.J. Custom Designs), 262-895-6078. (Open M-F, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat., 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday Memorial Day to Labor Day, 9 a.m.-noon).
Mitchell International Airport: 5500 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee (open M-F, 8 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sat., 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; passport services, M-F, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sat., 8 a.m.-3 p.m.).
How can I avoid lines?
Postage stamps can be purchased over the phone at 800-STAMP-24, by mail, online at www.usps.com, or in vending machines at some post offices.
To find a location to purchase stamps, ship a package or renew a passport, visit the website at www.uspseverywhere.com and input a ZIP code. Using a simple icon guide designating stamps, shipping and packaging, post office boxes and other services, customers can navigate to retail outlets, grocery stores, Automated Postal Center kiosks and post offices.
A contract postal unit is a supplier-owned or supplier-leased site operated by the supplier, under contract to the Postal Service to provide most postal services to the public. Two are located in Racine County.
Stamps can also be purchased at the following locations in Racine County:
Associated Bank (all Racine county locations).
CVS, both Racine locations.
Festival Foods, 5740 Washington Ave.
Kwik Trip, All Racine County locations.
Office Depot, 2630 Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant.
Pick ’n Save (all Racine County locations).Shopko, 4801 Washington Ave., Racine.
Walmart, 1901 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington; 3049 S. Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant; 5625 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant.
Walgreens (all Racine County locations).
U.S. Bank, (Racine and Franksville branches).
I’ve moved. How can I change my address?
You can change your address by visiting any post office, or via the Postal Service’s website, at: www.usps.com.
Identity verification requires a $1 charge to your credit or debit card. You will receive immediate confirmation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.