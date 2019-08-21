Does the City of Racine have a burning law or ordinance as far as portable fire pits are concerned? What can I burn in my fire pit?
Yes. Section 18-369 of Racine’s municipal code deals with outdoor fireplaces and outdoor cooking facilities.
We found the ordinance at the municipal codes page on the City of Racine website: www.cityofracine.org.
To sum it up, you can have a fire outside. But there are a lot of rules you have to follow.
You may not burn garbage, rubbish, trash or construction waste in your outdoor fireplace, nor may you burn anything coated with rubber, plastic, leather, hazardous chemicals, petroleum-based materials or anything else that might cause offensive smoke or odors.
Any fire in an outdoor fireplace or cooking facility which a reasonable person might think is too smoky or offensive may be ordered extinguished by a police officer or member of the Fire Department.
The recommended fire pit is one that is enclosed with wire screens on all sides and has a top.
Permanent grills and other similar equipment used to cook food must be located and constructed in a manner approved by the fire chief. They may be used in a location where they aren’t hazardous to anyone or their property. They may not be used on or under combustible balconies or rescue platform.
Your permanent fireplace must be approved by the fire chief and building inspector. The portable fireplace, if intended for recreational use, must be approved by Underwriters Laboratory, Factory Mutual or other suitable testing agency authorized by the chief of the Fire Department. They may only be used on noncombustible surfaces, such as dirt, grass or concrete.
Outdoor fireplaces may not be used when local circumstances make the fires potentially hazardous. This refers to thermal inversions, wind ozone alerts and dry conditions, among other things.
For more information, call the Fire Prevention Bureau at 262-635-7915.
For other municipalities, call your local municipal office or fire department nonemergency number.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.