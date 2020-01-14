Guidelines for submitting an announcement
ANNOUNCEMENT GUIDELINES

Guidelines for submitting an announcement

BOUQUET

Weddings & Engagements

Wedding and engagement announcements are published every Sunday with a color or black and white photo. Wedding forms should be submitted within three months of the wedding date. Engagements should be submitted at least four weeks before the wedding date. There is a fee for these announcements.

Anniversaries & Birthdays

Anniversary, birthday and five-generation announcements are published every Sunday at no charge. Announcements are published for couples celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary and every five years thereafter. Birthday announcements are used for people celebrating their 90th, 95th and 100th birthdays, and every year after 100.

Deadline and forms

The deadline for announcements is 10 p.m. Sunday for publication in the following Sunday’s paper, as space permits. Announcements can be submitted online by going to journaltimes.com/forms. Forms can also be printed from the website and they are available at The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine.

For more information, call Loreen I. Mohr, Community Coordinator, at 262-631-1725.

