Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs: 3 things to watch

1. DEFENSE MECHANISM
Not that anyone spent much time this week talking about the Packers defense, but that oft-maligned unit entered the week ranked seventh in the 32-team NFL in total defense (331.8 yards per game) and ninth in scoring defense (20.9 points per game). Considering the unit’s horrendous start and Joe Barry’s less-than-stellar resume from his previous two defensive coordinator stints, that turnaround has deserved far more attention than it has received — especially considering how difficult it is to be a good defense in today’s NFL.
“It’s an offensive world and we’re living in it,” Barry said at midweek.
Perhaps, but with quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the reserve/COVID-19 list and Jordan Love making his first NFL start, Barry understands that his guys will have to play one of their best games against a still-dangerous Chiefs offense that has been up-and-down this year but still has Patrick Mahomes orchestrating the operation.
“It's a shame what's going on with Aaron, but we're all excited as heck for Jordan and we'll rally around him,” Barry said. “We got a job to do defensively, no matter who our starting 11 is on offense. We’ve got to take that approach that we're going on the road into a great environment (at) Arrowhead, playing against arguably one of the top offenses, at least in the last few years. It's a great challenge for us, so we're going to control what we can control — and that's our effort and how hard and fast we play, making them earn every blade of grass. We can't really put much time and energy into who's playing quarterback for us. We’ve got a job to do and we got to go do it at a high level.”
While Mahomes’ numbers are down (with 19 touchdowns against 10 interceptions, his 94.5 passer rating is 14 points lower than last season) and teams seem to be finding success by blitzing him less and flooding the secondary, outside linebacker Preston Smith insisted that his fellow defenders aren’t sleeping for a second on Mahomes, a former NFL MVP and Super Bowl winner who they know will likely turn it around soon enough.
“We know what we’re facing, and we know the stats that have been produced up to this point. But that’s still a good team; they’ve still got a lot of great players,” Smith said. “We know they can make big plays at any moment. They’re not just going to lay down. We know they’re a great team. They’re going to go out there and put up a fight.”
2. TAKE IT ON THE RUN
Aaron Jones was candid about what the Packers offense, without Rodgers and with Love under center, will need from him and fellow running back AJ Dillon: More.
“I mean, we’ve got other players around us as well who are very capable and are going to help us as well. So it’s not all just on me and AJ,” Jones said. “But I do feel like we do have to step up a little bit.
The dynamic backfield duo has done that all season, or at least anytime head coach/offensive play-caller Matt LaFleur has stayed committed to the run. LaFleur went away from them during the team’s Oct. 24 win against Washington and its worst-ranked pass defense, but with the team’s top three wide receivers out last week against Arizona (Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard), the Packers leaned heavily on Jones and Dillon and they delivered, combining for 137 rushing yards and 188 total yards from scrimmage.
Look for LaFleur to lean heavily on that pair again to take some pressure off Love against a Kansas City defense that hasn’t been very good against the pass (ranking 29th in the league, allowing 391.5 passing yards per game) but hasn’t exactly set the world on fire against the run, either (22nd in rushing yards allowed per game at 121.8, and 28th in yards allowed per rush at 4.64).
“We always prepare in the running back room to be the spark. I talk about that a lot. It’s what we say,” Dillon said. “Sometimes, it might come out of the receiver room or special teams or wherever, but we’re always prepared for one of us to break loose, stay ahead of the chains and get the offense going. If we can do that in the running back room, then we’ll be off to a good start.”
3. SEARCHING FOR BOBBY TONYAN
The Packers offense has survived despite playing all or parts of their first eight games without their top wide receiver (Adams), their franchise left tackle (David Bakhtiari), their best downfield passing threat (Marquez Valdes-Scantling), their second-best offensive lineman (left guard-turned-left tackle Elgton Jenkins) and do-the-dirty-work receiver (Allen Lazard).
Now, though, they’ll have to make do without their best and most versatile tight end, Robert Tonyan, who suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during last week’s win over Arizona and is lost for the season. While he was off to a slow statistical start, thanks in part to having more blocking responsibilities to assist the constantly-juggling offensive line, he started breaking out of it against the Cardinals (three catches for 49 yards, including the 32-yarder on which he was injured), and Packers — despite a host of tight ends they like — don’t have anyone who can stress a defense down the seam and block in the pass and run games the way Tonyan can.
“Bobby is a tough one to replace,” LaFleur admitted. “He’s a guy that’s so versatile in terms of both the run game and the pass game. Luckily, we have some good depth there, so it’s going to be kind of by-committee, I think.”
The Packers do like Josiah Deguara, whose playing time figures to spike, and Dominique Dafney, who just returned from a hip injury. And they always have old reliable Marcedes Lewis, who remains an outstanding blocker at age 37 and has gotten more involved in the passing game this season than in years past.
But each member of that threesome has specific strengths, and after missing most of last season with a torn ACL of his own, Deguara is still getting his legs back underneath him. He is likely the best candidate to be a more versatile piece in the offense, but he’ll need to elevate his performance to make up for Tonyan’s absence.
“I think with anything like this, you dig down and you look at the best possible situations for each guy,” tight ends coach Justin Outten said. “You want to exploit their talents and help us win. You don't necessarily have to have a certain guy run a certain route, but with (Tonyan’s) position in third down and the ‘gold zone,’ you're going to have other guys step up. And it's going to be spread out throughout the entire offense.”
Said Deguara: “I’m just ready to go out and show what I can do, definitely. I think that whenever my number’s called, I’m going to go out there and try to make the most of the opportunity and take advantage of any time I’m on the field.”