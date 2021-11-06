Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs: 3 things to watch

While Mahomes’ numbers are down (with 19 touchdowns against 10 interceptions, his 94.5 passer rating is 14 points lower than last season) and teams seem to be finding success by blitzing him less and flooding the secondary, outside linebacker Preston Smith insisted that his fellow defenders aren’t sleeping for a second on Mahomes, a former NFL MVP and Super Bowl winner who they know will likely turn it around soon enough.

“We know what we’re facing, and we know the stats that have been produced up to this point. But that’s still a good team; they’ve still got a lot of great players,” Smith said. “We know they can make big plays at any moment. They’re not just going to lay down. We know they’re a great team. They’re going to go out there and put up a fight.”

2. TAKE IT ON THE RUN

Aaron Jones was candid about what the Packers offense, without Rodgers and with Love under center, will need from him and fellow running back AJ Dillon: More.

“I mean, we’ve got other players around us as well who are very capable and are going to help us as well. So it’s not all just on me and AJ,” Jones said. “But I do feel like we do have to step up a little bit.