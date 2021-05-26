 Skip to main content
Greek Food Drive-through
RACINE — Greek Orthodox Church, 1335 S. Green Bay Road, will not have its annual Greek Festival this year but instead will be offering a food drive-through with some of its traditional offerings Friday through Sunday, June 25-27.

The food menu: Greek chicken dinner, $20; chicken only, $12; gyro dinner, $15; gyro sandwich, $7; side Greek salad, $4; Greek rice, $4; extra pita, $1; extra tzatziki, $1; baklava tray, $10; soda or water, $1.

Food will be available from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cash and credit cards will be accepted. For more information, call the church office at 262-632-5682.

