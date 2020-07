GATEWAY TECHNICAL COLLEGE GRADUATES

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Racine County candidates for graduation at Gateway Technical College in 2020 are:

Sturtevant

Anthony J. Aviles, Associate of Applied Science Business Management; Cory H. Blodgett, Technical Diploma Welding-Advanced Welding and Technical Diploma Welding/Maintenance & Fabrication; Nikia M. Brantley, Technical Diploma Medical Assistant; Brandon W. Dean, Associate of Applied Science Business Management and Technical Diploma Business Services Manager; Austin J. Eifert, Associate of Applied Science Electrical Engineering Technology; Auden J. Erickson, Technical Diploma Welding/Maintenance & Fabrication and Technical Diploma Welding; Nicole Habel, Associate of Applied Science Culinary Arts, Technical Diploma Culinary Assistant and Technical Diploma Business Services Manager; Alejandro I. Garcia, Associate of Applied Science Mechanical Design Technology-Mechatronics; Nathan G. Gutke, Technical Diploma Criminal Justice-Law Enforcement 720 Academy.