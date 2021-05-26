 Skip to main content
First Fridays
First Fridays

Children play with bubbles during First Fridays in 2018 at Monument Square. First Fridays runs from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the first Friday of each month from June to December.

 Christina Lieffring

RACINE — First Fridays is back this year and will be held every first Friday from June through December.

Live music will be playing at two locations from June through October. Monument Square will feature two bands beginning at 4:30 p.m. Music at Crosswalk Park in the 300 block of Main Street will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Shops, restaurants and bars will be open at least until 9 p.m. and feature special offers and VIP treatment. Check for the First Fridays flag for those merchants involved in this event.

New in 2021 is a First Fridays prize giveaway. Those who make a purchase from at least five participating businesses will be entered to win a downtown prize pack each month. Maps and details of these locations are available at firstfridaysracine.com.

