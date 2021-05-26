RACINE — First Fridays is back this year and will be held every first Friday from June through December.

Live music will be playing at two locations from June through October. Monument Square will feature two bands beginning at 4:30 p.m. Music at Crosswalk Park in the 300 block of Main Street will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Shops, restaurants and bars will be open at least until 9 p.m. and feature special offers and VIP treatment. Check for the First Fridays flag for those merchants involved in this event.