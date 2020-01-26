February Support Groups

Southshore Red Beacon AIDS Support GroupA program dedicated to being a support group for those affected or afflicted with HIV/AIDS, 7-9 p.m. third Friday, LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin, 1456 Junction Ave. This is a closed group and people must contact the facilitator at 262-664-4100 before attending.

Stroke Support GroupFourth Monday, 10-11:30 a.m., Aurora Medical Center Conference Room E, 10400 75th St., Kenosha. Call Donna Wetzel at 262-948-5756.

Substance Abuse Peer Support Group/AODAA support group of learning and growing together as peers in recovery from substance abuse, 7-9 p.m. every Saturday, LGBT Center of SE WI, 1456 Junction Ave. Call 262-664-4100.

Support Group for Family Members and Friends of Homicide Victims9 a.m., second Saturday, Aurora Walk-In Facility, 8348 Washington Ave. For more information, call the Victim Witness Office at 262-636-3858 or 800-924-1506.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)Chapter WI 774, every Tuesday at Emmaus Lutheran Church, 1925 Summit Ave. Private weigh-in, 5:30 p.m., meeting follows, Barbara Presser, 262-633-9404.