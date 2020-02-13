EverGreen Academy Second quarter honors for elementary students
EverGreen Academy

Second quarter honors for elementary students

Michael Anderson, superior honors

Raylean Gomez, superior honors

Charlotte Meier, superior honors

Delaney Spanke, superior honors

Fletcher Thoreson, superior honors

Tariyah Vaughn, superior honors

Hannah Beernink, superior honors

Eli Beranis, superior honors

Molly Drier, superior honors

Elleanor Echeverria, superior honors

Kallie Krekling, superior honors

Rajo Lazarevich, superior honors

Isabella Loew, superior honors

Michael Mlsna, superior honors

Sofia Overstreet, superior honors

Zander Rangel, superior honors

Francisco Villa, superior honors

Andrew Beernink, superior honors

Fiona Brower, superior honors

Lukas Kivenas, superior honors

Alex Mitchell, superior honors

Jay'Vion Berryman, high honors

Lilian Clemens, high honors

Conner Henkes, high honors

Kenneth Johnson high honors

N'Yla Kidd, high honors

Steffen Kiesler, high honors

Kylor Loomis, high honors

Kaylyn Savage, high honors

Wyatt Sterling, high honors

Logan Wood, high honors

Dallas Delgado, high honors

Aiden Blimling, honors honor roll

Diesel Echeverria, honors honor roll

Lukas Engstrom, honors honor roll

Sydney Garcia, honors honor roll

Dylan Gonzalez, honors honor roll

Alandrea Hansbrough, honors honor roll

Aaliyah Martin, honors honor roll

Jordan Matta, honors honor roll

Robert Perron, honors honor roll

Allison Reber, honors honor roll

Tanner Yuhas, honors honor roll

Jaiden Drissel, honors honor roll

Audrey Granger, honors honor roll

Baylin Gursky Honors, honor roll

Ava Bella Guzman, honors honor roll

Mason Jardina, honors honor roll

Tessa Skye, honors honor roll

Nathaniel Enright, honors honor roll

Austin Gutierrez, honors honor roll

Serenity Jones, honors honor roll

Gauge Reff, honors honor roll

Noah Schimian, honors honor roll

Donivin Sullivan, honors honor roll

Nevaeh Trujillo, honors honor roll

Second quarter honors for middle school students

Donivyn Gonzalez, superior honors

Brooke Ramig, superior honors

Cheyanne Travis, superior honors

Lilyanna Roman, superior honors

Hannah Gemmel, superior honors

Savannah Gursky, superior honors

Brooklyn Kujath, superior honors

Payden Loomis, superior honors

Heston Meier, superior honors

Sophia Reeser, high honors

Alyssa Thillemann, high honors

Alana Gomez, high honors

Amaya Holland Cotton, high honors

Loni O'Brien, high honors

Leathan Anguiano, honors honor roll

Ashlyn Brown, honors honor roll

Leylanna Cruz, honors honor roll

Taylor Finley, honors honor roll

Servio Perez, honors honor roll

Jocelyn Small, honors honor roll

Zain Suleiman, honors honor roll

Mya Suominen, honors honor roll

Morgan Gabbey, honors honor roll

Natalie Johnson, honors honor roll

Zoe Miller, honors honor roll

Emilio Posadas, honors honor roll

Grant Sawisky, honors honor roll

Rachel Grace Schimian, honors honor roll

Sylvia Swartz, honors honor roll

Haven Brunner, honors honor roll

Tristyn Gagne, honors honor roll

Damarieonna Garrison, honors honor roll

Jenacey Hansen, honors honor roll

Faith McKinney, honors honor roll

Caleb Ramig, honors honor roll

Aneudy Ramirez, honors honor roll

Eve Ricchio, honors honor roll

Natalie Robbins, honors honor roll

Kylee Sleeman, honors honor roll

Aiden Weigand, honors honor roll

