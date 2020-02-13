EverGreen Academy
Second quarter honors for elementary students
Michael Anderson, superior honors
Raylean Gomez, superior honors
Charlotte Meier, superior honors
Delaney Spanke, superior honors
Fletcher Thoreson, superior honors
Tariyah Vaughn, superior honors
Hannah Beernink, superior honors
Eli Beranis, superior honors
Molly Drier, superior honors
Elleanor Echeverria, superior honors
Kallie Krekling, superior honors
Rajo Lazarevich, superior honors
Isabella Loew, superior honors
Michael Mlsna, superior honors
Sofia Overstreet, superior honors
Zander Rangel, superior honors
Francisco Villa, superior honors
Andrew Beernink, superior honors
Fiona Brower, superior honors
Lukas Kivenas, superior honors
Alex Mitchell, superior honors
Jay'Vion Berryman, high honors
Lilian Clemens, high honors
Conner Henkes, high honors
Kenneth Johnson high honors
N'Yla Kidd, high honors
Steffen Kiesler, high honors
Kylor Loomis, high honors
Kaylyn Savage, high honors
Wyatt Sterling, high honors
Logan Wood, high honors
Dallas Delgado, high honors
Aiden Blimling, honors honor roll
Diesel Echeverria, honors honor roll
Lukas Engstrom, honors honor roll
Sydney Garcia, honors honor roll
Dylan Gonzalez, honors honor roll
Alandrea Hansbrough, honors honor roll
Aaliyah Martin, honors honor roll
Jordan Matta, honors honor roll
Robert Perron, honors honor roll
Allison Reber, honors honor roll
Tanner Yuhas, honors honor roll
Jaiden Drissel, honors honor roll
Audrey Granger, honors honor roll
Baylin Gursky Honors, honor roll
Ava Bella Guzman, honors honor roll
Mason Jardina, honors honor roll
Tessa Skye, honors honor roll
Nathaniel Enright, honors honor roll
Austin Gutierrez, honors honor roll
Serenity Jones, honors honor roll
Gauge Reff, honors honor roll
Noah Schimian, honors honor roll
Donivin Sullivan, honors honor roll
Nevaeh Trujillo, honors honor roll
Second quarter honors for middle school students
Donivyn Gonzalez, superior honors
Brooke Ramig, superior honors
Cheyanne Travis, superior honors
Lilyanna Roman, superior honors
Hannah Gemmel, superior honors
Savannah Gursky, superior honors
Brooklyn Kujath, superior honors
Payden Loomis, superior honors
Heston Meier, superior honors
Sophia Reeser, high honors
Alyssa Thillemann, high honors
Alana Gomez, high honors
Amaya Holland Cotton, high honors
Loni O'Brien, high honors
Leathan Anguiano, honors honor roll
Ashlyn Brown, honors honor roll
Leylanna Cruz, honors honor roll
Taylor Finley, honors honor roll
Servio Perez, honors honor roll
Jocelyn Small, honors honor roll
Zain Suleiman, honors honor roll
Mya Suominen, honors honor roll
Morgan Gabbey, honors honor roll
Natalie Johnson, honors honor roll
Zoe Miller, honors honor roll
Emilio Posadas, honors honor roll
Grant Sawisky, honors honor roll
Rachel Grace Schimian, honors honor roll
Sylvia Swartz, honors honor roll
Haven Brunner, honors honor roll
Tristyn Gagne, honors honor roll
Damarieonna Garrison, honors honor roll
Jenacey Hansen, honors honor roll
Faith McKinney, honors honor roll
Caleb Ramig, honors honor roll
Aneudy Ramirez, honors honor roll
Eve Ricchio, honors honor roll
Natalie Robbins, honors honor roll
Kylee Sleeman, honors honor roll
Aiden Weigand, honors honor roll