HERITAGE WALKING TOUR

Through Sept. 30 — Begins at Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St., Racine. 10:30 a.m. Saturdays. $15. Ninety-minute guided tour for ages 12 and older. Racine’s historic downtown area is the backdrop for the tours. Reservations required 24 hours in advance; go to racineheritagemuseum.org or call 262-636-3926.

RED WITCH SAILS

Through September — Sail Lake Michigan aboard a 1930-design America's Cup tall sailing yacht, Red Witch II. For details, go to redwitch.com or call 312-469-0233.

BROWNS LAKE AQUADUCKS

Through Sept. 2 — Featuring the Browns Lake Aquaducks in water-ski shows that includes music, ski dancing, ski jumping, barefoot skiing and ballet on Browns Lake at Fischer Park, 30326 Durand Ave., Burlington. Shows run Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. No show July 20 (state tournament). Go to aquaducks.org.

AQUANUTS

Through Sept. 4 — Water-ski shows choreographed to music at Lance Park on Lake Mary, 55 Lance Drive, Twin Lakes. 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. Go to aquanutwatershows.com.

FUN & FOOD ON FIRST

Through Aug. 28 — Ten Club Park, First Street (Highway 20) just south of Main Street, Waterford, on the Fox River. 4:30-8 p.m. Mondays (excluding July 3). Free. Food vendors, beverage tent, yard games, local businesses, music. Go to waterfordwi.gov.

KENOSHA POPS CONCERT BAND

June 21-Aug. 2 — Sesquicentennial Band Shell in Pennoyer Park, Seventh Avenue and 35th Street. 7 p.m. Wednesdays. (July 26 concert indoors at Carthage College).

BRISTOL WOODSTOCK CONCERTS

June 21-Aug. 16 — Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave., Bristol. 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays. Free.

RHYTHM ON THE LAKE CONCERT SERIES

June 22-Aug. 17 — Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St., Paddock Lake. 6-8 p.m. Thursdays. Free.

MOVIE NIGHT

June 23-Aug. 18 — Petrifying Springs Park biergarten, 5555 Seventh St., Somers. Dusk on Fridays. Free. Lineup: June 23, "Lightyear"; June 30, "Jaws"; July 7, "Top Gun: Maverick"; July 14, "Ghostbusters Afterlife" (2021); July 21, "The Goonies"; July 28, "Thor: Love and Thunder"; Aug. 4, "Jurassic World"; Aug. 11, "Mitchells vs. the Machines"; Aug. 18, "Back to the Future."

WINE & BEER TASTING

June 21 — Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave., Kenosha. 5-7 p.m. $25. Go to societysassets.org. Wine and beer samples, appetizers, live music, door prize ticket, scholarship award presentation, silent auction, raffle baskets. Proceeds benefit Society's Assets scholarship fund for college students with disabilities.

MOMENTUM BIKE RACE

June 21 — Campus Park, 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Free for spectators. Tour of America’s Dairyland competitive road cycling series. Featuring bike racing, food trucks, music, children's activities, community race hour for local riders.

LAKESIDE LOUNGE CONCERTS

June 21, July 19, Aug. 16 — Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., Kenosha. 6-8 p.m. Free. Cash bar; no carryins allowed. Bring lawn chair or blanket.

MUSIC & MORE

June 22 — First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., Racine. Noon-1 p.m. Free. Music by Spirit of Racine Music Makers; Monte Bedford & Fumi Nakayama; Corporate Downsizing Quartet.

B-TOWN SOUNDS

June 22 — Echo Park, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Music by Crossfire. Bring lawn chair or blanket; food available.

MOVIES IN THE PARK

June 22, July 6, 20, Aug. 3, 17 — Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., Waterford. Movies begin at dusk; concessions available. Bring lawn chair or blanket. Go to waterfordwi.gov.

SUMMERFEST

June 22-24, June 29-July 1, July 6-8 — Henry W. Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee. Go to Summerfest.com.

AMERICAN FAMILY AMPHITHEATER

100 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee. Go to livenation.com or ticketmaster.com.

June 22 — Eric Church with Elle King.

June 23 — Zac Brown Band with Marcus King.

June 24 — James Taylor with Sheryl Crow.

June 26 — Dave Matthews Band.

June 30 — Odesza.

July 1 — A-Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Trippie Redd with Kia Rap Princess. Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. May 5.

July 7 — Zach Bryan.

July 9 — Imagine Dragons with AJR.

July 22 — Big Time Rush.

July 31 — Pantera.

Aug. 5 — Nickelback.

Aug. 12 — Ghost.

Aug. 13 — Godsmack and Staind.

Aug. 18 — Jelly Roll.

Aug. 26 — The Lumineers.

Aug. 29 — The Offspring.

Aug. 31 — Pentatonix.

MUSIC ON THE MONUMENT

June 23, 30, July 14, 21, 28, Aug. 11, 18, 25: Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Free. Lineup: June 23, Blind Reality; June 30, The Stephen Hull Experience; July 14, The Stoned Blues Band; July 21, Another Beginning; July 28, Indigo Canyon; Aug. 11, Mathew Haeffel; Aug. 18, A Touch of Gray; Aug. 25, Fender Bender.

GREEK FESTIVAL

June 23-25 — Greek Orthodox Church Kimissis Tis Theotokou, 1335 S. Green Bay Road, Racine. 5-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat., noon-8 p.m. Sun. Free. Greek food; Greek wines and beers; Miller and Pepsi products; Greek Café with Greek coffee and frappes; Greek pastries; Greek Marketplace; cooking demonstrations; Greek music by Alpha Tunes; Kimissis Dance Troupe; church tours Sat.-Sun.; carnival rides and games.

JACK & JILL FEST

June 23-25 — Home concerts by multi-instrumentalist Jack Grassel and vocalist Jill Jensen. 7 p.m. Fri., 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $25 (includes beverages and appetizers). Call 262-552-4012 or email jackandjilljazz@gmail.com.

BURLINGTON KIWANIS CIVIC BAND

June 23, 30, July 7, 14, 21, 28 — Echo Park, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. 7 p.m. Free.

PIKE RIVER CONCERT SERIES

June 23, July 28, Aug. 18 — Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, Somers. 6 p.m. $10. Lineup: June 23, Yves François with Rhythm de Vie; July 28, KR Bluegrass Band; Aug. 18, Ben Mulwana. Go to hawthornhollow.org.

RACINE COUNTY BREAKFAST ON THE FARM

June 24 — Swan's Pumpkin Farm, 5930 Highway H, Caledonia. 7-11 a.m. $10, free ages 5 and younger. Breakfast on the farm with live music, tractors, petting zoo, children’s games, apple cider donuts.

ZOORIFIC SATURDAY

June 24 — “World Giraffe Day.” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free with zoo admission. Crafts, games, hands-on activities. Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine.

FAMILY REUNION MUSICAL FESTIVAL

June 24 — Johnson Park, 6200 Northwestern Ave., Racine. Noon-8 p.m. Free. Food, entertainment, raffles, family activities. Presented by Family Power Music.

SATURDAY SOUNDS ON THE SQUARE

June 24-Aug. 26 — Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 4:30-7 p.m. Saturdays. Free. Lineup: June 24, From Any Angle; July 1, Yves Francois Rocambu Jazz; July 8, Whiskey Road; July 15, Rust Belt; July 22, The Incorruptibles; July 29, Rocky Rose; Aug. 5, Route 66 Belle City Band; Aug. 12, 3MF; Aug. 19, Chicken Grease; Aug. 26, Squad 51.

SELTZER STROLL

June 24 — Downtown Racine. 1-6 p.m. $30. Sample seltzer from 25 Downtown locations, appetizers. Go to racinedowntown.com or call 262-634-6002.

PISTONS FOR HOPE CAR SHOW

June 24 — St. Anne's Catholic Church, 9091 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free (nonperishable food accepted for Shalom Center Food Pantry). Public voting, games, food trucks, DJ, beer tent.

CAR SHOW

June 25 — Presented by the Kenosha Car Club at Fireside Restaurant, 2801 30th Ave., Kenosha. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. All makes and models, live music, food, silent auction, 50/50 raffle, goodie bags. Proceeds benefit Stars and Stripes Honor Flight of Wisconsin.

ELKHORN ANTIQUE FLEA MARKET

June 25 — Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. 7 a.m.-3 p.m. $5. More than 500 antique and vintage dealers. Food available. Also Aug. 13 and Sept. 24.

ARMENIAN PICNIC

June 25 — Johnson Park, 6200 Northwestern Ave., Racine. 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. St. Hagop Armenian Church hosts the annual picnic featuring marinated beef kebab and chicken dinners, sarma (stuffed grape leaves), penelee (cheese puffs), khurabia (butter cookies), other Armenian delicacies and pastries. Live Armenian music and dancing, children’s entertainment, cash raffle.

TWILIGHT JAZZ CONCERT SERIES

June 27, July 11, 25, Aug. 8, 22 — Outside the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., Kenosha. 6 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chair or blanket. Cash bar, no carryins allowed. Lineup: June 13, John Crawford Jazz Band; June 27, Street Jackson Band; July 11, Kal Bergendahl Project; July 25, Ivy Ford; Aug. 8, Dave Braun Trio; Aug. 22, Deeppockets.

SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

June 28, 30 — Tiny Hooves Sanctuary, 1117 N. Britton Road, Union Grove. 6-8 p.m. Free.

MUSIC & MORE

June 29 — First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., Racine. Noon-1 p.m. Free. Music by Jazz & Urban Sketchers; Nolan Boerner & Martha Veto; Jillian Bruss, Joe Graziano & Anne Van Deusen.

WATERFORD RIVER RHYTHMS

June 29 — Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., Waterford. 6:30 p.m. Free. Music by Erin Coburn, food and beer vendors. Go to waterfordriverrhythms.org.

KENOSHA TACO FEST

June 30 — Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place, Kenosha. 4-8 p.m. Free. Food truck taco competition, Classic Car Cruise-in.

CLASSIC CRUISE-IN NIGHTS

June 30, July 28, Aug. 25, Sept. 29 — Outside the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place, Kenosha. 4-8 p.m. Free. All classic vehicles welcome.

WIND POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOUR TO THE TOP

July 2, Aug. 6, Sept. 3, Oct. 1: Wind Point Lighthouse, 4725 Lighthouse Drive, Wind Point. Tours every 30 minutes, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (arrive 15 minutes early). $12 ages 12 and older, $6 ages 6-11. Children ages 5 and younger not allowed. Climbers can trek the 144 steps to the top of the 108-foot lighthouse structure for a view of Lake Michigan. Guides available to answer questions; tennis shoes recommended. Private tours available. Go to windpointlighthouse.org or call 262-639-3777.

POP-UP CAR SHOW

July 2 — Smolenski Park, 442 S. Stuart Road, Mount Pleasant. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Antiques, imports, classics, pop-up biergarten, food trucks. Music by The Rhythm Dogs, 3-6 p.m. Fundraiser for Racine Youth Sports.

RACINE CONCERT BAND

July 2-Aug. 13 — Racine Zoo Kiwanis amphitheater, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. Sunday concerts. 7:30 p.m. in July, 7 p.m. in August. Free.

4TH FEST PARADE

July 4 — Downtown Racine. 9 a.m.-noon. “Made in America.”

B-TOWN SOUNDS

July 6 — Echo Park, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Weird Science. Free. Bring lawn chair or blanket; food available.

RACINE ZOO CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION

July 5 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Online in advance, $9; at the gate, $11, $10 ages 62 and older, $9 ages 3-15. Free ages 2 and younger. Activities for all ages including zookeeper chats, live music, Zoo Choo train rides, ice cream, food, live entertainment (magician and stilt walking), face painting, bounce houses. Grand finale at 9 p.m. Go to https://racinezoo.org/celebrating-100-years.

MUSIC & MORE

July 6 — First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., Racine. Noon-1 p.m. Free. Music by Wayne Wildman; Suzanne Geoffrey & Lydia Morency; Carolyn Wehner.

FIRST FRIDAYS

July 7 — Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 4-9 p.m. Free. More than 50 Downtown Racine shops and galleries are open from. Music on Monument Square, 5:30-8:30 p.m., by Stone Theory.

ST. LUCY FESTIVAL

July 7-9 — St. Lucy Catholic Church grounds, 3101 Drexel Ave., Racine. 4-11 p.m. Fri., 2-11 p.m. Sat., 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun. Free. Live music, food, bingo, kids games, rummage sale, silent auction, bakery, meat sweepstakes, crafts, raffle with $9,000 in prizes. Friday fish fry, 4-7 p.m., $12; Sunday mostaccioli and meatball dinner, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., $12. Live music lineup: Friday, Rebel Grace (country Rock), 7-10:30 p.m.; Saturday, Doo Wop Jukebox (formerly Doo Wop Daddies), 2-5:30 p.m., and Mount Olive (80s cover), 7-10:30 p.m.; Sunday, Southbound (southern rock), noon-3:30 p.m., and Chicago Tribute Anthology (Chicago tribute), 5:30-8 p.m. Free shuttle 3:30 p.m.-midnight Fri.-Sat. from Elmwood Plaza.

MARGARITA FEST

July 8 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine, for ages 21 and older. 1-4 p.m. $40, $25 nondrinker. Margarita sampling and voting, music by Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band. Food and additional drinks will be sold. Proceeds benefit Racine Zoo animals and programs. Go to racinezoo.org.

CELEBRATE WATERFORD

July 8 — Main Street, Waterford. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Free. Live music, artisans, vendors, BMX bike exhibition, beer tent. Go to celebratewaterford.com.

CARS AND COFFEE

July 8, Aug. 13, Sept. 9 — Outside the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place, Kenosha. 8 a.m.-noon. Free. Classic vehicles welcome.

BRISTOL RENAISSANCE FAIRE

July 8-Sept. 4 — Festival grounds at 12550 120th Ave., Bristol. $40, $35 seniors 62 and older and military, $15 ages 5-12, free ages 4 and younger. Go to https://renfair.com.

THE CARS TIME FORGOT

July 9 — Lake Lawn Resort Airport, 2400 Geneva St., Delavan. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Classic cars, trucks and custom vehicles.

ANIMAL CRACKERS

Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. Gates at 5:30 p.m., concerts at 7 p.m. $30 in advance, $40 at gate, $90 season ticket. Go to racinezoo.org/animal-crackers.

July 12 — Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience

July 26 — Mindi Abair

Aug. 9 — Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials

Aug. 23 — Steely Dane

ELKHORN RIBFEST

July 12-16 — Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. 3-11 p.m. Wed., 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Thurs.-Sat., 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun. Free. Rib competition, vendors, music, carnival rides, flat track races, artisan village.

MUSIC & MORE

July 13 — First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., Racine. Noon-1 p.m. Free. Music by Zachary Scot Johnson; Nancy Maio & Gare Hofstad; Mike Bishop.

WATERFORD RIVER RHYTHMS

July 13: Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., Waterford. 6:30 p.m. Free. Music by Hillbilly Casino, food and beer vendors. Go to waterfordriverrhythms.org.

"BIG FISH MUSICAL"

July 13-23 — Malt House Theater, 109 N. Main St., Burlington. 7:30 p.m. Thurs.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. $20. Featuring The Haylofters. Go to thehaylofters.com.

RSO MUSICAL FLIGHT

July 14 — Uncorkt, 240 Main St., Racine. 6:30 p.m. $55. Racine Symphony Orchestra string quartet performance, wine tasting, heavy appetizers. Go to racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285.

MOUNT CARMEL FESTIVAL

July 14-16 — Columbus Park, 22nd Avenue and 54th Street, Kenosha. 6-11 p.m. Fri., 4-11 p.m. Sat., 2-9:45 p.m. Sun. Free. Friday music by The Chevelles at 6 p.m. and Heartless at 9 p.m.; Saturday music by Vinyl Remix at 5 p.m. and Jersey Girls at 8:30 p.m.; Sunday music by Yesterday's Children at 3 p.m. and Tailspin at 6:30 p.m. Homemade spaghetti dinner Fri.-Sat. 4-8 p.m.; other food available; games for all ages. Sunday procession at 1 p.m. through neighborhood.

RALLY AT THE RANCH

July 14-15 — Kettle Moraine Ranch, W379 S9674 Highway S, Eagle. Free. Live music, cash bars, vendors, food trucks, wagon rides, bonfire, raffle. Live music Friday by Fiddle Face, Dirty Canteen, Midnight Rider Band and Under Seige; Saturday, Party Marty & The Dirt Bags, Mr. E, David Marshall Band. D.B. Rouse, Sound Therapy and Buster Daizy. Go to kettlemoraineranch.com.

"RENT"

July 14-23 — Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine. 7 p.m. Fri., 2 & 7 p.m. Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. $20, $18 seniors 62 and older, $15 students 21 and younger. Call 262-633-4218 or go to racinetheatre.org.

WATERFORD BALLOONFEST

July 15 — Waterford Town Park, Jensen Parkway, Waterford. 5:45 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Parking, $10 (cash only). Hot air balloon festival, live music, food, vendors, helicopter rides, drone races, craft fair, Kids Fun Zone. Mass ascension, 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.; balloon night glow, 8:30-9:15 p.m. Go to waterfordballoonfest.com.

BURLINGTON GARDEN TOUR

July 16 — Presented by Burlington Garden Club featuring a tour of five Burlington area gardens. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $10. For tickets, call Mary Cichocki at 262-757-5727, or visit Burlington Garden Center or Gia Bella Flowers and Gifts in Burlington, Milaeger's in Sturtevant or Breezy Hill Nursery in Salem.

FAMILY FUN DAY

July 15 — Presented by the Root River Council at Island Park, 1700 Liberty St., Racine. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Children’s games, face painting, more.

MUSIC & MORE

July 20 — First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., Racine. Noon-1 p.m. Free. Music by Ann Heide, Darlene Rivest & Terri Seitz; Dolce Consonant Flute Choir; Rocky Rose.

B-TOWN SOUNDS

July 20 — Echo Park, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Music by Groove Therapy. Bring lawn chair or blanket; food available.

CIGAR DINNER

July 20 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 5-10 p.m. $120 (purchase by July 17). Hors d’oeuvres, animal ambassador encounter, gourmet steak dinner, pack of premium cigars, live and silent auctions. Go to racinezoo.org.

ST. THERESE FESTIVAL

July 21-23 — St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church grounds, 2020 91st St., Kenosha. 5-10 p.m. Fri., 5-10 p.m. Sat., noon-8 p.m. Sun. Free. Live music, food (including the Italian combo and homemade desserts), Friday fish fry, crafts for sale, children's activities, raffles, Sunday car show and bean bag toss tournament.

SLUMBER SAFARI

July 22, Aug. 12, Sept. 2 — Overnight slumber event at Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 5 p.m.-9 a.m. $70 per person. Tent rental, $25. Go to racinezoo.org.

RACINE COUNTY FAIR

July 26-30 — Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., Yorkville. 8 a.m.-11:30 p.m. $10 ages 14 and older, $8 senior citizens, $7 ages 7 and younger. Animals and non-animal projects on display, free entertainment, carnival and rides, food, live music, grandstand entertainment. Go to racinecountyfair.com.

MUSIC & MORE

July 27 — First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., Racine. Noon-1 p.m. Free. Music by Alexandra Nechyporenko; Sharon Adel, Kimberly Chapman & Kristina Beier; Amy Maack & Doug Clum.

WATERFORD RIVER RHYTHMS

July 27 — Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., Waterford. 6:30 p.m. Free. Music by Driving Miss Crazy, food and beer vendors. Go to waterfordriverrhythms.org.

ITALIAN FESTIVAL

July 28-30 — Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant. 4 p.m.-midnight Fri. (lunch noon-1:30 p.m.), noon-midnight Sat., after Mass-5 p.m. Sun. $4 in advance, $5 at gate, free on Sunday. Live music, Italian and other food, sit-down dinners, Vendor Craft Fair Fri.-Sat. Friday music by All the King's Men at 4 p.m. and Brass from the Past at 8 p.m.; Saturday music by Gary Ricchio at noon, Mean Jake at 4 p.m. and South Bound at 8 p.m.; Sunday music by The Human Juke Box Jimmy LeRose. Festival raffle drawing at 3 p.m. Sunday.

MAXWELL STREET DAYS

July 28-29 — Downtown Burlington. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Music, vendors, sidewalk sales, food, kids area, duck race.

PICNIC IN PARIS

July 29 — St. John the Baptist Catholic Church grounds, 1501 172nd St., Paris (Highway D just north of Highway 142). Noon-9 p.m. Free. Car show, noon-4 p.m. Music by The Chevelles, noon-4 p.m., and The Hat Guys, 6-9 p.m. Features a ticket drop, silent auction, country store, “white elephant” and a linen booths, children's games, raffles, food. The specialty food item is the schaum tortes.

MUSIC & MORE

Aug. 3 — First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., Racine. Noon-1 p.m. Free. Music by Darlene Rivest & Anna Kojovic-Frodl; High Winds & Keyboard; Jill Jensen & Jack Grassel.

B-TOWN SOUNDS

Aug. 3 — Echo Park, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Music by Fiddleface. Bring lawn chair or blanket; food available.

FIRST FRIDAYS

Aug. 4 — Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 4-9 p.m. Free. More than 50 Downtown Racine shops and galleries are open from. Music on Monument Square, 5:30-8:30 p.m., by Empty Bottle Boys & One Shot Jane.

ST. PETER'S FESTIVAL

Aug. 4-6 — St. Peter's Catholic Church grounds, 2224 30th Ave., Kenosha. 4-10 p.m. Fri., 3-11 p.m. Sat., noon-9 p.m. Sun. Free. Live music, grand raffle, food, Friday fish fry, kugelis. Live music lineup: Friday, Bound for Branson, 6:30-10 p.m.; Saturday, Eddie Butts Band, 7:15-10:45 p.m.; Sunday, The Britins, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

TRIBUTE ISLAND

Aug. 4-6 — Wyndham Garden Kenosha Harborside, 5125 Sixth Ave., Kenosha. Featuring more than 50 of the region’s top tribute bands.

CARDBOARD BOAT RACE

Aug. 5 — Harbor Lite Yacht Club, 559 State St., Racine. 2 p.m. Build a cardboard boat and race against your friends or just come down to watch. Building on-site, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., using only cardboard and duct tape (cardboard is provided). Music by Weird Science, food. Go to racinecardboardboatrace.com.

STARVING ARTIST FAIR

Aug. 6 — DeKoven Center grounds, 600 Caron Butler Drive, Racine. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Juried fine art fair, food court, music, silent auction, free art activities for children. Presented by Racine Art Guild.

ARMENIAN FEST

Aug. 6 — St. Mesrob Armenian Church grounds, 4605 Erie St., Racine. Noon-5 p.m. Free. Assortment of Armenian foods and pastries, dancing and music by Mideast Beat, Armenian market and bookstore, church tours, fun for children.

MUSIC & MORE

Aug. 10 — First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., Racine. Noon-1 p.m. Free. Music by Nicholas Renkosik; Cello Sextet; Lynda Schlitz, Brian Dale, Dwayne Williams & Kostia Efimov.

"BEOWULF AND THE BARD"

Aug. 10-13 — Malt House Theater, 109 N. Main St., Burlington. 7 p.m. $10. Featuring Young Haylofters. Go to thehaylofters.com.

ALL BREED DOG SHOW

Aug. 10-13 — Wisconsin Dog Days of Summer Cluster at Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., Yorkville. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Parking, $5. Annual all breed dog show, vendors with pet related items, health clinics, scent work trial, food available. Presented by the Cudahy and Greater Racine kennel clubs. For information, send email to racinelohmankim@gmail.com.

WATERFORD RIVER RHYTHMS

Aug. 10 — Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., Waterford. 6:30 p.m. Free. Music by Dancing Queen: An Abba Salute, food and beer vendors. Go to waterfordriverrhythms.org.

HOLY ROSARY PARISH FESTIVAL

Aug. 11-13 — Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Parish, 2224 45t.h St., Kenosha. 5-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat., noon-9:30 p.m. Sun. Free. Homemade food, music, games of chance, super cash raffle, vendors, raffles. Spaghetti dinner Aug. 14, noon-5 p.m., in gym

GREAT LAKES WATERCROSS RACING

Aug. 12-13 — North Beach, 100 Kewaunee St., Racine. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday (subject to change). Personal watercraft racing on a closed course. Free admission and parking. To register to participate in racing, go to greatlakeswatercross.com.

ST. RITA FESTIVAL

Aug. 17-20 — St. Rita Catholic Church grounds, 4339 Douglas Ave., Racine. 5-10 p.m. Thurs., 5-11 p.m. Fri., noon-11 p.m. Sat., noon-8 p.m. Sun. Free admission. Carnival rides with wristband specials, Friday fish fry, Saturday chicken dinner, live music, food trucks, craft fair, games, basket raffle, meat raffle, super raffle. Live music lineup: Thursday — Matt Meyer, 5-8 p.m. Friday — Rebel Grace, 7:30 p.m. Saturday — Mean Jake, 3-6 p.m., and Almighty Vinyl, 7 p.m. Sunday — Our House, 12:30-4 p.m., and Full Flavor, 4:30 p.m.

B-TOWN SOUNDS

Aug. 17 — Echo Park, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Music by Jonny Lyons and The Pride. Free. Bring lawn chair or blanket; food available.

WATERFORD RIVER RHYTHMS

Aug. 18 — Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., Waterford. 6:30 p.m. Free. Music by Sneezy, food and beer vendors. Kickoff to Waterford Jam Fest. Go to waterfordriverrhythms.org.

MUSIC & MORE FINALE CONCERT

Aug. 18 — First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., Racine. 7 p.m. $10. Music by pianist Randy Bush with vocals from Beth and Charlotte Bush; and the Choral Arts Society 50-member choir with guest musicians Mark Paffrath, Marvin Dykhuis and more. They will perform some Beatles repertoire.

ST. LOUIS PARISH FESTIVAL

Aug. 19-20 — St. Louis Catholic Church grounds, 13207 Highway G, Caledonia. 7-10 p.m. Sat. (outdoor Mass at 5:30 p.m.), 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. Free. Live music, OMG BBQ food truck, raffles, free children's activities, tractor parade and blessing, farmer's market, bake and plant sale, craft booths, roasted corn, Sunday Taste of Italy dinner (11 a.m.-2 p.m.), Sunday live voice auction at 1 p.m. Live music lineup: Saturday — Larry Lynn, 6:30-10 p.m. Sunday — Cork N Classics, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., and Northcape Express, 2-6 p.m.

CAR, TRUCK & BIKE SHOW

Aug. 20 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $5, free children 2 and younger. A classic event with nearly 400 car, truck and motorcycle enthusiasts showcasing their vehicles on zoo grounds. Food available. Early vehicle registration $15 by Aug. 16; at gate registration by 10 a.m., $20. Register cars at racinezoo.org or call 262-636-9189.

WATERFORD RIVER RHYTHMS

Aug. 24 — Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., Waterford. 6:30 p.m. Free. Music by Anthony Gomes, food and beer vendors. Go to waterfordriverrhythms.org.

RSO SUMMER POPS

Aug. 25 — Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St., Racine. 7:30 p.m. Music from film scores. Tickets starting at $30. Go to racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285.

"PROOF"

Aug. 25-Sept. 9 — Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St., Racine. 8 p.m. Fri., 5:30 & 8 p.m. Sat., 2:30 p.m. Sun. $18.50. Featuring Over Our Head Players. Go to overourheadplayers.org or call 262-632-6802.

WHISKERS & WHISKEY

Aug. 26 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine, for ages 21 and older. 6-9 p.m. $100. Guests can indulge in five unique whiskeys paired with a five-course dinner. Also includes presentation on the zoo's whiskered friends, hors d’oeuvres, silent auction. Reservations required by Aug. 23. Go to racinezoo.org.

CULPEPPER & MERRIWEATHER CIRCUS

Aug. 26 — Highways 36 and 164, Waterford. Purchase tickets at Village Hall, 123 N. River St., Waterford. Call 262-534-1853.

BURMEISTER & MASILIAN CUSTOM, CLASSIC CAR & MOTORCYCLE SHOW

Aug. 27 — Fifth Street Yacht Club, 761 Marquette St., Racine. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Vehicle registration at 8 a.m., $10. Car and motorcycle show, food, swag. Fundraiser for Wisconsin Kidney Foundation.

FIRST FRIDAYS

Sept. 1 — Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 4-9 p.m. Free. More than 50 Downtown Racine shops and galleries are open from. Music on Monument Square, 5:30-8:30 p.m., by The Throwbacks.

SERB FEST

Sept. 2-3 — St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 826 State St., Racine. Noon-8 p.m. Homemade Serbian specialties; live Serbian music; beverages and merchandise; church tours; homemade Serbian cookies; Serbian beer and other beverages; raffle baskets and 50/50. Orders can be made to eat-in or carryout.

SKETCH RACINE

Sept. 9-10 — Artists will create art highlighting locations along Lake Michigan. Go to racineartscouncil.org.

ZOO DEBUT: 100 YEARS

Sept. 9 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine, for ages 21 and older. 5-11 p.m. $150 by Aug. 15, $175 after that. Premier black-tie fundraising gala celebrating zoo's 100th anniversary. Featuring open bar, dinner, live entertainment, live and silent auctions. Go to racinezoo.org.

BREWTOWN CRUISERS MERCURY CAR CLUB SHOW

Sept. 9 — Caledonia Historical Village, 7330 Five Mile Road, Caledonia. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (rain or shine). $15 registration fee, dash plaques to first 100 cars. All makes, models and years are welcome; cars 30 years and older will be judged. Free admission for spectators. Music by Slick Rick, 50/50 raffle, food and beer in the barn. Call Ron Maleu at 920-566-4650 or John Hojnacki at 414-425-0222 for information.

PARTY ON THE PAVEMENT

Sept. 16 — Downtown Racine. Noon-7 p.m. Free. Street festival with music on three stages, art, food, carnival rides and games, family-friendly activities. Go to racinedowntown.com.

ST. CHARLES FALL FESTIVAL