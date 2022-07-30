Duo to perform at church

RACINE — The Lake Cottage Duo will perform for First Fridays Music at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St.
Sheri Mattson, oboist, and Juanita Becker, pianist, are professional musicians as well as professors of music. The duo will perform several pieces written between 1917 and 2007 specifically for oboe and piano. The church has rich acoustics and a sanctuary with restored stained-glass windows.
