Burlington Senior Center
The Burlington Senior Center is at 587 E. State St., Burlington. Additional activities are scheduled each month. For more information, call 262-716-0329, go to www.burlingtonseniorcenter.com.
Weekly schedule
DAILY: Nutrition Program, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Call 262-833-8766 by 9 a.m. the preceding day for reservations. Suggested donation is $3.50.
LIBRARY: Borrow or donate books.
50 PLUS SPORTS: Volleyball, 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays at Evergreen Elementary School, 817 W. Main St., Waterford.
MONDAYS
- Every Monday: Party Bridge Club and Sheepshead, 9-11 a.m.
TUESDAYS
- Every Tuesday: Chocolate City Card Club, 12:30 p.m. Euchre, Pinochle, Hand and Foot, and Sheepshead are played.
WEDNESDAYS
- Every Wednesday: Sheepshead, 9-11 a.m.
- First Wednesday: Crafts.
- Second and fourth Wednesday: Board games, 9:30 a.m.-noon.
- Third Wednesday: Jam Session Music Sing-along, 1 p.m.
THURSDAYS
- First and third Thursday: Exercise class, 1:30-3 p.m.
- Second Thursday: Bingo, 10 a.m.
FRIDAYS
- Every Friday: Party Bridge Club, 9-11 a.m.; Sheepshead, 9-11 a.m.; Bowling, 1 p.m.; Yoga, 1:30-3 p.m.
Caledonia/Mount Pleasant Senior Club
The Caledonia/Mount Pleasant Senior Club invites residents ages 55 and older to join their club from noon to 4 p.m. every Wednesday at Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park hall, 9614 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia. Schafskopf and cribbage are played. A $6 annual membership fee is required to join. Call 262-995-8866 for more information.
Friendship Center
Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 2417 Drexel Ave., 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Thursdays, open to all. Card games in the morning and afternoon, and lunch at noon. No membership fee, donations accepted for lunch. Call 262-634-7998 for more information.
Lucynoirs
The Lucyniors, St. Lucy’s senior citizens club, meets from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday in the St. Lucy Church conference room, 3035 Drexel Ave. Sheepshead and 31 card games are played. For more information, call Rich or Barb Tworek at 262-554-5205.
Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department
The following is a list of Senior Adult Clubs offered by the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department. People 50 years of age and older are welcome to visit any senior adult club up to three times before deciding to join and are welcome to join more than one club. For more information, contact the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department at 262-636-9455.
Dr. John Bryant Senior Adult Center, 601 21st St.
The Dr. John Bryant Senior Adult Center, 601 21st St., is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Senior citizens 50 and over are invited. For more information on center activities, call 262-636-9235.
Activities
- MONDAY-FRIDAY: Open puzzle table, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fitness Walkers, 8-10 a.m.; Cards, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- MONDAYS & WEDNESDAYS: Ceramics, 9 a.m.-noon.
- TUESDAYS: Knitting, Crocheting and Quilting, 1-3 p.m.;
- TUESDAYS & THURSDAYS: Zumba Gold, 3:30-4:30 p.m.; Scrapbooking, 9 a.m.-noon; Pitty Pat Card Club, 9 a.m.-noon.
- WEDNESDAYS: Ballroom Dancing Club, 9:30-11:30 a.m., $2.50; Bingo, 1-3 p.m. (third Wednesday).
- THURSDAYS: Card making, 9 a.m.-noon.
- FRIDAYS: Ceramics, noon-3 p.m.; Sheepshead, 1-4 p.m.
Humble Park Center, 2200 Blaine Ave.
- MONDAYS: Forward Together, noon-3 p.m., various card games.
- TUESDAYS: Washington ’68, noon-3 p.m., bridge.
- WEDNESDAYS: Zumba, 10-11 a.m.
- THURSDAY: Rainbow Mixers, noon-3 p.m., various card games.
- FRIDAYS: Humble Niners, noon-3 p.m., various card games.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
- MONDAY-FRIDAY: Pinochle, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- MONDAY, TUESDAY, THURSDAY, FRIDAY: Pickleball, 9-11 a.m.
- WEDNESDAY: Zumba, 10:30-11:30 a.m., $1 donation.
- THURSDAYS: Hand and Foot Card Club, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- SATURDAYS: Zumba, 10-11 a.m., $1 donation.
Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave. (handicap accessible; off street parking).
- MONDAY-FRIDAY: Fitness Walkers, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; Open Billiards, 9 a.m.-noon.; weight room open, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- MONDAYS: Dartball, 1-3 p.m.
- MONDAY, TUESDAY & THURSDAY: Pickleball, 9-11:30 a.m.
- TUESDAYS: Pleasant Hours Club, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., various card games.
- WEDNESDAYS: Art Group, 8:30-11 a.m.; Jolly Times Club, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; Woodcarvers, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
- WEDNESDAYS & FRIDAYS: Softball at Island Park, 9-11 a.m. (volleyball will be played indoors if too cold or wet); 55 & Over Volleyball, 9-11:30 a.m.
- THURSDAYS: Scrabble, 12:30-3 p.m.; Dominoes, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- FRIDAYS: Merry Makers Club, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., various card games.
Tyler-Domer Community Center, 2301 12th St.
- MONDAY-FRIDAY: Pickup Pickleball, 9-11 a.m.
- MONDAYS & WEDNESDAYS: Cardio Kickboxing, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- TUESDAYS & THURSDAYS: Ping Pong, 9-11 a.m.
- THURSDAYS: Quilting, 9-11 a.m.
Racine Senior Center
Racine Senior Center, located at United Lutheran Church, 3825 Erie St. (entrance at back of church), is open to seniors of all faiths every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 262-639-2038 for more information.
Weekly schedule:
- Cards and fellowship, 10 a.m.-noon
- Homemade lunch and dessert, noon, $5.
- Various programs at 1:15 p.m. (bingo, movies, speakers, travel, slides).
- A parish nurse is available from 11 a.m. to noon on the third Thursday of each month for blood pressure screening and advice.
- Exercise, 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Salvation Army
The Salvation Army Senior Citizen’s Drop-In Center, 1901 Washington Ave., is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday for ages 60 and older. You do not have to be a member of the Salvation Army. Lunch is served at noon. Cost is $3.50. Call in reservations one day in advance, 262-833-8766. Low-income seniors with ID can sign up for commodity boxes. For more information, call the senior director at 262-632-3147.
Weekly schedule
- MONDAY-FRIDAY: Cards, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- TUESDAY: League of Mercy (nursing home visitations), 1 p.m. Open to seniors interested in singing, fellowship and visiting nurse home residents.
- WEDNESDAY: Billiard Tournament, 9:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Field trips are scheduled through the month. Call for the schedule.
Senior Friendship Center
Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave. Hours are 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. on first and third Wednesdays of each month. Open to all seniors ages 55 and older. Bingo, Dominoes and other games are played and lunch is served (suggested $3 donation). Call 262-637-5671 for more information.