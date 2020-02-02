The Lucyniors, St. Lucy’s senior citizens club, meets from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday in the St. Lucy Church conference room, 3035 Drexel Ave. Sheepshead and 31 card games are played. For more information, call Rich or Barb Tworek at 262-554-5205.

The following is a list of Senior Adult Clubs offered by the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department. People 50 years of age and older are welcome to visit any senior adult club up to three times before deciding to join and are welcome to join more than one club. For more information, contact the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department at 262-636-9455.