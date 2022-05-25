Downtown Racine Public Art Project

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp.’s 21st annual public art project will feature decorated rocking chairs which will be displayed and available for use throughout downtown from June through mid-September.

“We’re so proud that we are one of only a few communities in the entire nation that has displayed a public art project in downtown for over 20 years,” said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director.

Kruse explained that the DRC’s choice of functional art for this year’s project was guided not only with the desire to beautify downtown, but also to help with the added need for outdoor seating throughout downtown.

Fan favorite voting will take place all summer and the winner of that contest will receive a $100 downtown gift certificate.

