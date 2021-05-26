 Skip to main content
Downtown Racine Corp. Public Art Project
Bistro table and chairs

A bistro table and chairs have been selected as the Downtown Racine Corp.'s 20th annual public art project.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp.’s 20th annual public art project will feature 25 decorated bistro table and chairs sets which will be displayed and available for use throughout Downtown Racine from June 1 through Sept. 6. An auction to bid on the sets will take place Aug. 23-30.

“We’re so proud that we are one of only a few communities in the entire nation that has displayed a public art project in downtown for 20 consecutive years,” said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director.

Kruse explained that the DRC’s choice of functional art for this year’s project was guided not only with the desire to beautify downtown, but also to help with the added need for outdoor seating and dining due to the pandemic.

