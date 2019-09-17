{{featured_button_text}}

ANDERSEN, Velma R., 92

Burlington, Sept. 15, at Brookdale, Kenosha, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

CHRISTOFFERSEN, Barbara J., 71

Racine, Sept. 15, at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

DAVIS, Marty R., 31

Racine, Sept 11, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

MOORE, John J. “Jack,” 93

Racine, Sept. 14, at Crossroads Care Center, Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

PETERSON, Lyle E., 74

Franksville, Sept. 10, at St. Francis Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

