BEUTHLING, Roy A., 69

Burlington, Sept. 21, at Aurora Burlington Medical Center, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

FUNCTION, J.W., 85

Racine, Sept. 21, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MATHSON, Donald H., 73

MORGAN, Kenneth R., 73

Waterford, Sept. 22, at Aurora Burlington Medical Center, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

RYKAL, Donna M., 82

Racine, Sept. 21, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

