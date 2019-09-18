{{featured_button_text}}

FOHR, Sandra L., 48

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Burlington, Sept. 8, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.

To plant a tree in memory of 2019 Deaths: Sept. 18 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

0
0
0
0
0

Events

Tags

Digital Content Coordinator

Brenda Wishau is the digital content coordinator for The Journal Times.

Load comments