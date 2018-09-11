Subscribe for 17¢ / day

HEFNER, Stefan, 87

Racine, Sept. 11, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

KLINKHAMMER, Norbert L., 73

Formerly of Racine, Sept. 8, Sun City, Ariz., Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

LARSEN, Joan E., 89

Racine, Sept. 10, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

PODLOGAR, Patricia J., 78

Mount Pleasant, Sept. 11, Lakeshore at Siena, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WELLSPRING, Betty L., 89

Janesville, formerly of Racine, Sept. 10, Mercy Hospital, Janesville, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments